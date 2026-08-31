Sunday Shop: 4 Gluten-Free Snacks I’m Loving For Football Season and Beyond

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Labor Day Weekend’s fast approach means one thing: Fall is coming. As a dedicated summer lover, I am feeling a little blue about this.

But, I adore a lot of what autumn brings, too.

The cozy knits, changing foliage and quiet Sundays with football on in the background (or as the focal point, depending on who you speak to) are all appealing to me.

And, as we head into football season, it’s hard not to think about what we might be munching on. I’ve received a number of gluten-free snacks to try in press packages lately. And so, this week, I thought I’d share some favorites from that sampling and other snacks I’ve enjoyed in the past.

MASA Chips

Available in a variety of flavors, Ancient Crunch’s MASA Chips are made with organic corn and grass-fed tallow. The chips are crunchy, on the thicker side and very tasty. I am partial to the MASA Cobanero, which offers a bit of heat with real Cobanero chili. The brand recommends snacking on the chips or using them to make nachos. I’ve only eaten them plain but imagine MASA chips would hold up well under melted cheese.

Xochitl Tortilla Chips

If you prefer a lighter chip, I have been loving Xochitl Tortilla Chips. Super thin and very delicious, these chips are practically addicting—and I mean that in the best way. They also come in a range of flavors including Cholula Hot Sauce, Spicy Lime, Salted and more. I’ve not yet met a Xochitl chip that I don’t like.

SkinnyPop

SkinnyPop remains a grocery cart essential for me. Made with popcorn, sunflower oil and salt, it’s an easy, filling, crowd-pleasing snack. I love the Original and the White Cheddar. Better yet, popcorn is naturally gluten-free.

Tate’s Bake Shop Gluten Free Cookies

I have long-loved Tate’s Bake Shop’s gluten free chocolate chip cookie. More recently, the brand debuted its Gluten Free Oatmeal Raisin Cookies and sent me a pack to try. I am obsessed with them. They are super thin (Tate’s signature style) and crispy yet somehow soft. It’s the perfect combination.

I am on a mission to try all of Tate’s gluten free offerings. So good.

Morgan Hines is Appetito’s food and style writer. She has experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness and more. Have questions about these picks or want more recommendations? Email morgan@morganhines.com.

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