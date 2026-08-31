Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Sunday Shop

Sunday Shop: 4 Gluten-Free Snacks I’m Loving For Football Season and Beyond

Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!

8:28 PM EDT on August 30, 2026

This post contains affiliate links.

Labor Day Weekend’s fast approach means one thing: Fall is coming. As a dedicated summer lover, I am feeling a little blue about this.

But, I adore a lot of what autumn brings, too. 

The cozy knits, changing foliage and quiet Sundays with football on in the background (or as the focal point, depending on who you speak to) are all appealing to me.

And, as we head into football season, it’s hard not to think about what we might be munching on. I’ve received a number of gluten-free snacks to try in press packages lately. And so, this week, I thought I’d share some favorites from that sampling and other snacks I’ve enjoyed in the past.

MASA Chips

Available in a variety of flavors, Ancient Crunch’s MASA Chips are made with organic corn and grass-fed tallow. The chips are crunchy, on the thicker side and very tasty. I am partial to the MASA Cobanero, which offers a bit of heat with real Cobanero chili. The brand recommends snacking on the chips or using them to make nachos. I’ve only eaten them plain but imagine MASA chips would hold up well under melted cheese.

Xochitl Tortilla Chips

If you prefer a lighter chip, I have been loving Xochitl Tortilla Chips. Super thin and very delicious, these chips are practically addicting—and I mean that in the best way. They also come in a range of flavors including Cholula Hot Sauce, Spicy Lime, Salted and more. I’ve not yet met a Xochitl chip that I don’t like.

SkinnyPop

SkinnyPop remains a grocery cart essential for me. Made with popcorn, sunflower oil and salt, it’s an easy, filling, crowd-pleasing snack. I love the Original and the White Cheddar. Better yet, popcorn is naturally gluten-free.

Tate’s Bake Shop Gluten Free Cookies

I have long-loved Tate’s Bake Shop’s gluten free chocolate chip cookie. More recently, the brand debuted its Gluten Free Oatmeal Raisin Cookies and sent me a pack to try. I am obsessed with them. They are super thin (Tate’s signature style) and crispy yet somehow soft. It’s the perfect combination. 

I am on a mission to try all of Tate’s gluten free offerings. So good.

Morgan Hines is Appetito’s food and style writer. She has experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness and more. Have questions about these picks or want more recommendations? Email morgan@morganhines.com.

Want to read more from Morgan Hines? Subscribe to her Substack "Getting Dressed for Dinner" and follow her on Instagram.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Features

Scott Conant Brings Roman Cuisine to Roman God of Fire

Rome meets Arizona on Scott Conant’s latest menu.

August 28, 2026
Recipes

Italian Grilled Chicken Thighs

Fire up the grill for a simple summer meal that delivers plenty of flavor.

August 28, 2026
Recipes

How To Make Pasticcini Di Mandorle (Sicilian Almond Cookies)

Soft, chewy and lightly crisp, these traditional cookies are a taste of Sicily.

August 28, 2026
Features

Pasta School with Lowcountry Bella: How to Make Fresh Pappardelle 

Lesson Three takes us to Tuscany, where fresh pasta gets a little wider and a lot more rustic.

August 28, 2026
Features

A Stay at Capitolo Riviera Reveals the Charms of Genoa Nervi

A seaside stay offers a beautiful introduction to a quieter side of Genoa.

August 27, 2026
Chef's Day Off

Chef’s Day Off: Franco Vendome of Nino’s Beach

Chef Franco Vendome gives Appetito a glimpse into what happens when he steps away from the kitchen for the day.

August 27, 2026