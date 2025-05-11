Sunday Shop: 5 Dresses I Can’t Stop Thinking About

I am, without question, sundress-obsessed. Get me past Memorial Day and that turns into white dress–obsessed (not that I really follow the white after Memorial Day and not after Labor Day rule). So, this week, allow me to take you through a few dresses I’m loving from select brands I adore.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness, and more.

I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look, but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com if you want more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences—maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

By Anthropologie Twofer Peekaboo Midi Dress

This option from Anthropologie is one to live in through the spring and summer. It’s flattering and casual yet polished, perfect for daily wear with flat sandals or sneakers and also elegant enough to be worn for an elevated event with a pair of kitten heels. Plus, the dress is lightweight and breezy, a welcome quality for the depth of summer.

Arianna Dress

From Grey Bandit, the Arianna Dress is great for kicking around. In navy, decorated by trendy polka dots, it’s comfortable, lightweight and easy to pair with sneakers, flats, heeled sandals or even boots, depending on the occasion. With temperatures varying right now, it would be adorable with a denim jacket, oversized or fitted.

Yukiko Noritake x Anthropologie Asymmetrical Floral Midi Dress

This dress lived in my head rent-free for months before I got my hands on it. And it was worth the wait. Available in two colorways, the Yukiko Noritake x Anthrolopologie Asymmetrical Floral Midi Dress is a showstopper that lives somewhere between casual and formal depending on how you style it. Personally, I know I’ll be wearing this for events around the city and I’m planning on taking it with me to Portugal for vacation this summer.

Arelie Blue Rickrack Sleeveless Mini Dress

This lightweight, loosely-fitted dress from Lulus just screams “drink-a-spritz-while-wearing-me.” Of course, I will oblige. Available in Blue and White colorways, it’s a good option for hanging out on a Saturday afternoon at your local cafe or bar. This is the kind of dress I’d designate as comfortable-chic.

(For full disclosure, I work with Lulus on content creation, too.)

Aurora White Eyelet Embroidered Drop-Waist Mini Dress

Another mini option (usually I’m a midi girl but I guess I’m branching out this spring): This dress by Extro&Vert, sold by Lulus, is gorgeous. With a drop-waist and a boat neckline, this option is versatile. It can be worn to the office with a white blazer, out to brunch or to a spring or summer party (and it would make an adorable shower or rehearsal dinner dress for any bride).