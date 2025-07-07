Sunday Shop: 5 Summer Wedding Guest Dresses We’re Obsessed With

I love a summer wedding—and this year I have two lined up before a couple more in the fall. That means I’ve been spending hours on end browsing styles that I think may work well for celebrating 2025 nuptials in July, August and September. Below, I’ve shared five options for an array of dress codes that I think are absolutely gorgeous.

I'm Morgan Hines, Appetito's food and style writer.

I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com if you want more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences—maybe I'll even write a follow-up piece.

BHLDN Strapless Basque-Waist A-Line Midi Dress

I am wearing the BHLDN Strapless Basque-Waist A-Line Midi Dress in Nightfall from Anthropologie for a summer formal wedding next weekend in Philadelphia and I could not be more excited. The dress, which includes a lace-up back and an A-line silhouette with some volume is flattering, beautifully crafted, feminine and feels unique while staying on-trend with its basque-waist.

Lace-Trim Slip Dress in Linen

If you’re headed to a more casual affair, you can’t go wrong with this 90s-inspired option from J. Crew. The slip-style dress in linen can be dressed up a bit with the right accessories and kitten heels. I love it not only for a toned down wedding but also for a summer dinner that skews a little more elegant. It’s a closet classic.

Raenne Light Yellow Crinkle Satin Lace Midi Slip Dress

For a cocktail dress-code, the Raenne light Yellow Crinkle Satin Lace Midi Slip Dress from Lulus is adorable. In butter yellow—truly the color of summer 2025—it’s comfortable, chic and of-the-moment. Plus, it doesn’t wrinkle easily, a major plus.

(For full disclosure: This author also works with Lulus in a content creation capacity).

Collection Embellished Halter Dress in Tonal Tulip Block Print

Also for a cocktail affair dressed up with kitten heels, I adore the Collection Embellished Halter Dress in Tonal Tulip Block Print dress from J. Crew. The halter silhouette is one of my favorites, beautiful and flattering, and the detailing on this piece is incredible featuring sequin floral embellishments and a block print created and crafted in India using a technique that’s spanned centuries, according to the brand.

Most Beautiful Day Multi Floral Print Organza Maxi Dress

For a black-tie wedding, I love this option from Lulus that comes in a number of colorways, some of which lend themselves more to summer while others lean late summer or early fall. The dress, which is made from organza and includes a lace-up back that allows for the wearer to adjust the fit, comes in Ivory, Sage, Purple and Blue in a Multi Floral print. It does run a bit long, so if you’re on the shorter side like me, hemming may be required even for floor-length.