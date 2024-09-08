Skip to Content
Sunday Shop

Sunday Shop: Alben Lane, Alexa Chung for Madewell, Salt

Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!

4:14 PM EDT on September 8, 2024

Salt dining room Amelia Island

A dining room at Salt at the Ritz-Carlton at Amelia Island.

This week was back to business after a little time spent out of office in Florida. I visited Amelia Island and had a wonderful, albeit short, stay marked by long lazy beach days. Coming back to reality is always a little tough but with New York Fashion Week kicking off, the city was abuzz in the best way. I love that energy. 

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness, and so much more. I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com, if you’re looking for more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences — maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

Cottage candle
Alben Lane's The Cottage candle.

Transitional Scents: I am fully a candle girly — especially when the temperatures drop. But right now, in the late summer - early fall period, I’m not quite ready for fall and winter scents. Alben Lane’s “The Cottage” candle includes notes of musk, amber, vetiver and spruce and is just the perfect balanced scent for this time marked by seasonal transition. It smells so good - and it comes at a pretty decent price point of $15 with 40 hours of burn time. 

Alexa Chung for Madewell High-Rise Mini Bootcut Jeans in Croswell Wash
Alexa Chung for Madewell High-Rise Mini Bootcut Jeans in Croswell Wash.

Shopping: Earlier this week, Madewell announced the first of two drops in its new collection with Alexa Chung, 14 years after their initial collaboration launched. The focus of the capsule — perfect for fast-approaching fall — is denim. All the pieces included are adorable: I’m dying for a pair of the High-Rise Mini Bootcut Jeans. But while denim plays the main character here, I’m most excited about the suede pieces, which immediately found a home on my wishlist — I’m absolutely convinced the Double-Breasted Blazer in Suede is what city fashion dreams are made of.

Experience dining: I had one of the most luxurious and memorable dining experiences I’ve had in some time last week while staying at The Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island. Salt, a AAA Five Diamond restaurant that lives on-property, is nothing short of exceptional. The restaurant pays respects to “the rich bounty of foods harvested from the ocean and marshes” in the area, resulting in a unique and creative menu. Salt is headed up by Chef Okan Kizilbayir, who spent more than a dozen years working with Michelin-starred chef Eric Ripert, before he moved to Salt in 2021. I could go on and on — but in the interest of brevity will share just a few of the dishes I would deem must-orders. Rich and delicious, the Duck Rillettes were divine — I haven’t gone a day without thinking about it since my dine. I also loved the Snapper appetizer, which was lightly cured with citrus and Meyer lemon broth. The Lobster was also delicious, as was the Wagyu, and the Chocolate Coffee Bar dessert was drool-worthy. Better yet, each dish came accompanied by a lovely view of the sea — I can’t recommend Salt enough.

Thanks for reading!

