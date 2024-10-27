Sunday Shop: Bissinger’s, Kate Somerville, Canto

Sunday Shop had a bye week last week — in football terms — but really I was just out of office. After a 10-day trip to California (expect more to come on where I ate while I was there), I am back in New York City and am in full fall mode. I have been enjoying the Halloween decorations in my neighborhood — and am hoping for some trick-or-treat action in our building later in the week.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness, and so much more. I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look, but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com, if you’re looking for more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences — maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

Fall fitness: I have been wearing NOBULL workout gear nonstop the past few months. New pieces I’m loving include the Form Crossback Sports Bra and the Women's High-Rise Matte Pocket Tight 25". NOBULL is also offering customers shopping for the first time $50 off their order of $125 or more on its website through the holiday season. The code for the discount is “FIRST50!”

Bissinger's salted caramels.

Sweet treats: Bissinger’s Salted Caramels come in a 16 piece box - but I wish they were never-ending. The more than 300 year old caramel recipe is meant to have a “modern twist” with flavors such as Mediterranean Sea Salt and Chardonnay Salt. I haven’t been able to stop thinking about the caramels since I tried them - and ate the entire box in less than a week (oops).

Skin care: I am a sucker for a good body lotion - and I am loving Kate Somerville’s Goat Milk Soothing Body Lotion. This lotion goes on so smoothly, and has a lovely and delicate scent that is delightful. It’s a great option for daily moisturizing - and is good for sensitive skin. The moisturizer is available as part of a set.

Autumnal touch: When I was growing up, my mom used to swap out pillows and other decor for seasons or holidays and I am finding myself starting to do the same. This fall, I’ve opted to add a new blanket from ChappyWrap - the Harborview Herringbone Tan Blanket - to add a warm touch to my living room. Depending on color scheme, I also love the Autumn Plaid Desert Red Blanket for fall and the Captain's Classic Midnight Navy Blanket for year-round use.

Visiting: Before I flew out to California, I stopped by the new Canto location on the Upper West Side. I’d long heard about this Italian hotspot that features craft cocktails and delicious dishes - and it did not disappoint. The atmosphere is perfect for a date night or girls’ dinner and the space is stunning. Don’t miss the Branzino or the Frozen Espresso Martini.