Limoncello Lounge Pops Up at Lulla in NYC

Lulla has introduced a fresh reason to head upstairs this summer. The Italian restaurant in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood has transformed its second floor into the Limoncello Lounge, a limited-time experience focused on citrus-inspired cocktails and seasonal bites. Open now through September, the lounge is designed around one of Italy’s most iconic ingredients, offering a menu that highlights the brightness and versatility of lemon.

Lulla’s White Pie and citrus-inspired cocktails at the new Limoncello Lounge. Courtesy of Lulla.

The food keeps things simple and satisfying. One of the standouts is the Lulla White Pie, made with ricotta, garlic, charred spring onion, and lemon. It is light and flavorful, the kind of dish that works whether you are sharing it with friends or having it alongside a drink on your own.

The bar menu is where the lounge really leans into the theme. The Limoncello Spritz is made with house-made limoncello, Muyu Chinotto liqueur, chamomile, lemon, and elderflower tonic. It is crisp and well balanced, with just enough sweetness. The Limoncello Negroni offers a different take, using Monkey 47 gin, Nepeta Amaro, Cocchi Americano, and lemon cordial to create something a little deeper but still refreshing.

The lounge’s floral backdrop sets the tone for the perfect summer experience. Courtesy of Lulla.

For a more traditional option, Lulla serves several versions of chilled limoncello. Alongside the classic lemon, there is an orange variety, a seasonal “Meloncello” made with honeydew and lemon, and Finocchietto, a fennel-and-herb infused twist. If you want to sample more than one, go for the Limoncello Flight, which includes one-ounce pours of three different flavors.

Lulla’s upstairs lounge is now a summer-only citrus destination. Courtesy of Lulla.

The Limoncello Lounge has an easygoing feel. It is the kind of place where you can cool off after a long day or catch up with friends over a drink. It officially marks National Limoncello Day on Sunday, June 22, but the full menu is available now. Lulla is located at 113 West 24th Street in New York City and is open daily. The Limoncello Lounge will be available through the end of September. Check out there Instagram here.