Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
News

Limoncello Lounge Pops Up at Lulla in NYC

Lulla’s second floor becomes a citrus-focused summer lounge with limoncello cocktails, lemon-infused pizza, and a seasonal vibe worth checking out.

10:00 AM EDT on June 12, 2025

Close-up of a Limoncello Spritz next to Lulla’s printed menu on a marble table

The seasonal cocktail menu highlights limoncello in all forms. Courtesy of Lulla.

Lulla has introduced a fresh reason to head upstairs this summer. The Italian restaurant in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood has transformed its second floor into the Limoncello Lounge, a limited-time experience focused on citrus-inspired cocktails and seasonal bites. Open now through September, the lounge is designed around one of Italy’s most iconic ingredients, offering a menu that highlights the brightness and versatility of lemon.

Overhead view of Lulla’s lemon pizza surrounded by limoncello cocktails, a floral arrangement, and the seasonal lounge menu
Lulla’s White Pie and citrus-inspired cocktails at the new Limoncello Lounge. Courtesy of Lulla.

The food keeps things simple and satisfying. One of the standouts is the Lulla White Pie, made with ricotta, garlic, charred spring onion, and lemon. It is light and flavorful, the kind of dish that works whether you are sharing it with friends or having it alongside a drink on your own.

The bar menu is where the lounge really leans into the theme. The Limoncello Spritz is made with house-made limoncello, Muyu Chinotto liqueur, chamomile, lemon, and elderflower tonic. It is crisp and well balanced, with just enough sweetness. The Limoncello Negroni offers a different take, using Monkey 47 gin, Nepeta Amaro, Cocchi Americano, and lemon cordial to create something a little deeper but still refreshing.

Neon sign reading “Lulla’s Limoncello Lounge” surrounded by pink flowers, lemon trees, and a cocktail on display
The lounge’s floral backdrop sets the tone for the perfect summer experience. Courtesy of Lulla.

For a more traditional option, Lulla serves several versions of chilled limoncello. Alongside the classic lemon, there is an orange variety, a seasonal “Meloncello” made with honeydew and lemon, and Finocchietto, a fennel-and-herb infused twist. If you want to sample more than one, go for the Limoncello Flight, which includes one-ounce pours of three different flavors.

View of the full Limoncello Lounge interior with lemon-themed decor, string lights, and greenery
Lulla’s upstairs lounge is now a summer-only citrus destination. Courtesy of Lulla.

The Limoncello Lounge has an easygoing feel. It is the kind of place where you can cool off after a long day or catch up with friends over a drink. It officially marks National Limoncello Day on Sunday, June 22, but the full menu is available now. Lulla is located at 113 West 24th Street in New York City and is open daily. The Limoncello Lounge will be available through the end of September. Check out there Instagram here.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Features

Discovering Vermouth in Its Birthplace of Turin

A visit to Turin, the birthplace of Vermouth, uncovers the history, sophistication and breadth of this venerable Italian spirit.

June 12, 2025
Features

Lele’s Roman Brings Eternal City Magic to Boerum Hill, Brooklyn

Lele's Roman at the Ace Hotel Brooklyn brings classic Eternal City dishes informed by innovation and homage to the Borough of Kings.

June 11, 2025
Features

Tucci in Italy: Recap 3 – Trentino Alto Adige’s Food and Culture

Stanley Tucci travels through Trentino Alto Adige, where alpine traditions, Italian ingredients, and layered identities shape every dish.

June 10, 2025
Features

Greece’s Trahana Makes for a Creamy Carbonara Variation

The Greek dried wheat and dairy product trahana makes for an unctuous Carbonara equivalent when paired with cheese and pork.

June 10, 2025
News

Italian Inspired Sunday Brunch Arrives at Bvlgari Hotel Paris

The new Sunday Brunch at Bvlgari Hotel Paris invites guests to enjoy a luxurious spread of Italian dishes and desserts in one of the city's most iconic neighborhoods.

June 9, 2025
See all posts