Sunday Shop: 6 Father’s Day 2025 Gift Ideas

Father’s Day is just a week away. With that in mind, I’ve curated a quick list of assorted gifting options below that can work for the holiday meant to celebrate dads but are versatile enough to use as gifts for any occasion.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness, and more.

I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look, but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com if you want more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences—maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Sean Burnout Henley - Navy Blazer

A wardrobe staple, Surfside’s Sean Burnout Henley in Navy Blazer is a great gifting option that will never go out of style. It’s casual, soft-to-the touch and perfect for kicking around in the summer.

Weekender Bags

For the dad on the go, Steele Canvas Basket Corp.’s Weekender Bags should be top of the list. Available in five colorways, it’s crafted with waxed canvas, features leather handles and an adjustable strap and is ideal for packing for a quick getaway.

Men’s Classics Chelsea Boots - Rustic Brown

If you’re on the hunt for a gift for an adventurous dad, consider the Men’s Classics Chelsea Boots in Rustic Brown from Blundstone. With a short wear-in period made with “supple” leather, these boots are meant for all types of activities from hiking to daily wear.

Birdie Snapback

For the golf-lover, Bad Birdie’s Birdie Snapback is an excellent choice. Available in eight colorways, it’s an easy option that is sure to make a perfect addition to any golfer’s wardrobe.

Marine French Terry Hoodie - White

The Marine French Terry Hoodie in white, another option from Surfside, is ideal for the dad who loves to stay comfortable while still looking stylish. Perfect for cooler mornings and evenings at the beach or out and about or for weekends at home, you can never go wrong with a cozy gift.

Manhattan Leather Round Serving Tray

Mark and Graham offers plenty of options when it comes to personalized gifting and this Manhattan Leather Round Serving Tray would be a fabulous, timeless gift for the dad who loves to host. Personalization can be added for $15 and, if you’re looking to take this gift to the next level, Mark and Graham sells matching coasters.