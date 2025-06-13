Cannoli Day at Piccola Cucina

Piccola Cucina, the beloved Sicilian restaurant group started by Chef Philip Guardione, is giving New Yorkers a sweet reason to celebrate this June. In honor of National Cannoli Day on June 16, all four of their New York City locations will be handing out free cannoli during lunch.

Fresh cannoli served simply at Piccola Cucina, topped with pistachio and cocoa. Photo credit: @piccolacucinany

Originally made for Carnevale as a symbol of joy and indulgence, cannoli have become one of Sicily’s most iconic desserts. Piccola Cucina keeps the tradition alive with their house-made version - golden shells piped with lightly sweetened ricotta, then topped with crushed pistachios or a dusting of cocoa.

The offer is available at:

Piccola Cucina Osteria – 196 Spring St (SoHo)

Piccola Cucina Estiatorio – 75 Thompson St (SoHo)

Piccola Cucina Uptown – 106 E 60th St (Upper East Side)

Piccola Cucina Casa – 141 Nevins St (Boerum Hill, Brooklyn)



Chef Guardione, a native of Catania, Sicily, founded Piccola Cucina after years working in top European kitchens, including his role as Executive Chef at the Four Seasons Milan. Today, his restaurants are a love letter to his homeland. The menu includes favorites like Arancini Catanesi, Focaccia di Recco, and Tagliatelle Verdi with wild boar and truffle. Wines from Sicily and beyond round out the experience.

But on June 16, it’s all about the cannoli - free, fresh, and made with care.