Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
News

Cannoli Day at Piccola Cucina

Celebrate National Cannoli Day with a complimentary Sicilian cannolo at all four Piccola Cucina locations in NYC, courtesy of Chef Philip Guardione.

10:00 AM EDT on June 13, 2025

A plate of cannoli from Piccola Cucina, some dusted with cocoa and others with pistachios

House-made cannoli at Piccola Cucina, filled with sweet ricotta and topped with cocoa and pistachios. Photo credit: @piccolacucinany

Piccola Cucina, the beloved Sicilian restaurant group started by Chef Philip Guardione, is giving New Yorkers a sweet reason to celebrate this June. In honor of National Cannoli Day on June 16, all four of their New York City locations will be handing out free cannoli during lunch.

Overhead view of two cannoli on a green plate, garnished with cocoa powder and pistachio crumbs
Fresh cannoli served simply at Piccola Cucina, topped with pistachio and cocoa. Photo credit: @piccolacucinany

Originally made for Carnevale as a symbol of joy and indulgence, cannoli have become one of Sicily’s most iconic desserts. Piccola Cucina keeps the tradition alive with their house-made version - golden shells piped with lightly sweetened ricotta, then topped with crushed pistachios or a dusting of cocoa.

The offer is available at:

Piccola Cucina Osteria – 196 Spring St (SoHo)
Piccola Cucina Estiatorio – 75 Thompson St (SoHo)
Piccola Cucina Uptown – 106 E 60th St (Upper East Side)
Piccola Cucina Casa – 141 Nevins St (Boerum Hill, Brooklyn)

Chef Guardione, a native of Catania, Sicily, founded Piccola Cucina after years working in top European kitchens, including his role as Executive Chef at the Four Seasons Milan. Today, his restaurants are a love letter to his homeland. The menu includes favorites like Arancini Catanesi, Focaccia di Recco, and Tagliatelle Verdi with wild boar and truffle. Wines from Sicily and beyond round out the experience.

But on June 16, it’s all about the cannoli - free, fresh, and made with care.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

News

Caffè dell’Oro Reopens in Florence

Caffè dell’Oro at Portrait Firenze in Florence debuts a thoughtful renovation, a new cocktail program, and the arrival of Executive Chef Luca Armellino.

June 13, 2025
Features

Digital Cooking Platform, anana, Champions Nonnas as Icons

anana is the new cooking platform preserving generational recipes and bridging age and language gaps, one Nonna at a time.

June 13, 2025
Features

Discovering Vermouth in Its Birthplace of Turin

A visit to Turin, the birthplace of Vermouth, uncovers the history, sophistication and breadth of this venerable Italian spirit.

June 12, 2025
Features

Lele’s Roman Brings Eternal City Magic to Boerum Hill, Brooklyn

Lele's Roman at the Ace Hotel Brooklyn brings classic Eternal City dishes informed by innovation and homage to the Borough of Kings.

June 11, 2025
News

Ferragamo-Inspired Desserts Arrive in Milan

At Portrait Milano, Ferragamo’s famous shoes inspire a unique dessert collection now served with coffee at 10_11 Bar.

June 11, 2025
See all posts