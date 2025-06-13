Caffè dell’Oro Reopens in Florence

Caffè dell’Oro, the restaurant tucked inside Portrait Firenze, has reopened with a new energy. After a full renovation and the recent arrival of Executive Chef Luca Armellino, the space has reintroduced itself as a reflection of Florence today.

Summer tomatoes with herbs and citrus, a vibrant reflection of local produce.Photo Credit: Courtesy of Caffè dell’Oro / Portrait Firenze

The most noticeable shift is the bar, now the centerpiece of the space. Redesigned to be open and communal, it sets the tone for a dining experience that moves fluidly from morning through night. Brass finishes, 1950s-inspired interiors, and vintage photographs of Florence tie it all together. Throughout the day, you’ll find hotel guests, locals, and travelers dropping in for coffee, a drink, or a full meal, all with a front-row seat to the Ponte Vecchio.

Breakfast runs from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and offers a curated buffet featuring seasonal produce, fresh pastries, and baked goods alongside a rotating menu of hot dishes. Eggs made to order, pancakes, French toast, and other comforts are all prepared with care. The atmosphere is relaxed, with the light from the Arno doing most of the work.

Evening view of Ponte Vecchio from the dining room at Caffè dell’Oro.Photo Credit: Courtesy of Caffè dell’Oro / Portrait Firenze

In the afternoon and evening, the focus shifts to aperitivo. The cocktail list includes reimagined classics like the CDO Martini and Negroni Oro, along with low- and no-alcohol options. One of the more interesting additions is the Vermouth Corner, where both traditional and modern vermouths are served over ice with soda. Each drink is paired with small snacks like the new Anytime Fries served with house-made sauces, designed to be passed around and enjoyed.

Steamed branzino with kombu, one of Chef Luca Armellino’s refined seafood dishes. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Caffè dell’Oro / Portrait Firenze

Behind the scenes, Chef Luca Armellino brings a global resume that includes time at Noma, Per Se, and St. Hubertus. Born in Cagliari and trained in Rome, his cooking is shaped by a wide-angle view of technique and flavor. This same sense of elegance carries through the rest of the dining experience. The front-of-house team, led by Florence native Claudia Rosati, brings a personal and polished touch. Sommelier Salvatore Biscotti curates a wine list that complements Armellino’s food without overpowering it. And the view of the Ponte Vecchio just beyond the windows remains as much a part of the setting as the furnishings.

Caffè dell’Oro has always had location on its side. Now, with this new chapter, it also has confidence shaped by a team that knows when to take the lead and when to let Florence do the talking.