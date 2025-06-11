Lele’s Roman Brings Eternal City Magic to Boerum Hill, Brooklyn

Boerum Hill blends a village-like feel with the urban atmosphere of downtown Brooklyn . Lele's Roman fits right in.

Located on the ground floor of the Ace Hotel Brooklyn , Lele’s Roman was humming with diners just one week after their opening in late May. The warm, ambient lighting reflects the Italian hospitality designers Whitley Esteban and Ernesto Gloria, both of Studio Tre, wanted the restaurant to bring to the surface. While there are deep green accents, there is also a string of windows allowing natural light to shower the patrons; while there is vintage tiling, there is also a large modern island in the center of the dining room. The plates feature the restaurant’s signature logo, and patrons are invited to grab a matchbook on their way out the door.

The interior of Lele's Roman in the Brooklyn Ace Hotel.

Lele’s rustic yet modern appearance combined with its menu gives the feel of a traditional meal elevated. Main courses, like the parmigiana di melanzane and spaghetti alla carbonara, are served in small silver pots with handles, giving a fresh-out-the-oven feel to meals that are rich, cheesy, and well balanced.

The wide-ranging menu has classic pastas like cacio e pepe and trofie al pesto, meat and fish options like polletto al mattone con I peperoni to rombbo al forno alla mediterranea (served for two). The antipasti also cater to a range of palettes: burrata served with beets, blood orange, and caramelized walnut; or a beef carpaccio with shaved Parmesan and balsamic vinegar. The dinner menu also features a variety of pizzas and a selection of smaller plates for children.

The classic pastas at Lele's Roman include Cacio e Pepe and Carbonara.

Lele’s menu was curated in the spirit of bridging classic Italian charms and modern favorites together, allowing for anyone who steps through the doors to enjoy a meal, whether you’re an Italian cuisine connoisseur or just dropping by before heading up to your hotel room. Further, the homemade feel of Lele’s is reflective of Chef Francesco Battisti’s own roots.

“There’s a part of me in every corner of this restaurant,” said Battisti. “You’ll find the traditions of the place where I was born and raised—the food that was serviced at our Sunday family lunches. But also, my attention to detail and a menu that balances tradition and innovation.”

The dessert offerings feature a classic tiramisu, a refreshing apricot pannacotta, and a seasonal fruit puff pastry.

Brunch is served at Lele's Roman from 11 - 3 on Saturdays and Sundays.

The wine list at Lele’s Roman highlights producers from Lazio, a region that, according to Alessio de Sensi, the wine director for LDV Hospitality, carries the soul of Italy’s ancient heritage. Beyond wine, the restaurant offers baby Negroni “flights” with three mini Negronis. Signature cocktails include a grapefruit spritz.

Starting June 9, Lele’s Roman will become an all-day café, offering breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and dinner from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday and from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday and Monday. On June 14, the restaurant will start offering a weekend brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

By bringing this Roman culture to Brooklyn, Battisti and the LDV team hope to mesh the vibrancy and warmth of Roman cuisine with the cultural diversity that defines the borough.

“I hope that through Lele’s we’ll be able to authentically share a piece of the centuries-old culinary history that my city carries,” said Battisti.