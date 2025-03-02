Sunday Shop: Briogeo, Spin, Golden Hour

This week marks one year of Sunday Shop!

*Cue confetti*

Thanks so much for reading—we’re so happy to have you here with us for this weekly column and any other reading you’re enjoying on Appetito.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness, and so much more. I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look, but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com, if you’re looking for more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences—maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

Sweet scent of my dreams: I’m not usually a lover of a scent that is sweeter but recently I have fallen in love with the MARSHMALLOWS Hair and Body Fragrance Mist by Ellis Brooklyn. The scent is meant to provide a “playful take” on marshmallows, milky musks, and vanilla orchid. In my opinion, it delivers. It’s even more delicious than its edible influence. I can’t stop applying. I would recommend this selection for lovers of vanilla.

Hair care on the go: I have a new work and gym bag essential. The Briogeo Dry Shampoo Puff is tiny but packs a punch. This aerosol-free dry shampoo is applied through a tiny puff for targeted touch-ups in between hair wash days. It’s meant for all hair types and textures.

Indoor activities: Dining out is great: It’s my primary weekend activity. But I’ve been on the hunt for active reservations. A few weekends ago, I visited Spin, a ping-pong bar with two locations in the city, and my friends and I had a blast. I’d been to Spin in 2018, not long after I moved to New York City, but I forgot just how much fun this spot is. We played ping-pong for an hour before moving from the table to play giant Jenga. The atmosphere is fun, elevated, and perfect to unwind after a long week. We enjoyed cocktails and a few bar-style bites including nachos and pizza. I’ll definitely be be back soon.

Golden Hour: Every hour at The Golden Swan is, well, golden. The West Village restaurant that takes up multiple floors of a townhouse is the perfect blend of chic, elevated and fun with a menu to match. I was excited when I heard the restaurant recently launched a Golden Hour menu with discounted options including a Martini, a Manhattan, and Cava alongside dishes like Gilda, Artichoke Dip, Fish & Chips, and the Brixton Burger. I sampled some of the menu offerings and cannot stop thinking about the Artichoke Dip, which features lump crab, trout roe served with a garlic baguette, and the Brixton Burger, which is drool-worthy. Golden Hour is available Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.