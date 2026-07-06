Sunday Shop: Charlotte Tilbury, Each & Every, Le Petit Village

Summer is in full swing. After a whirlwind stretch of travel, I am finally settled in (at least between New York and Connecticut) for the next few weeks on the East Coast.

Between work and personal travel, I’ve been testing samples kindly sent my way by brands and stopping in to a few restaurants for first experiences and to try new offerings. Below, I’ll share a bit about what’s worth highlighting (with more in the coming weeks).

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness and more.

I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look, but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com if you want more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences—maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

Unreal Lips Healthy Glow Nectar Oil - Juicylicious Strawberry Vanilla

I can’t stop using Charlotte Tilbury’s Unreal Lips Healthy Glow Nectar Oil in Juicylicious Strawberry Vanilla. The tube of lip oil has been moving from bag to bag as I change outfits offering hydration, gloss and, well, joy. Made with fruit essence, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, it’s my newest daily staple.

The Mini Edit, Body Wash

During my travels to Las Vegas, San Antonio, Los Angeles and Punta Cana, I packed a miniature bottle of Each & Every’s Natural Fragrance Body Wash.

The brand offers The Mini Edit, Body Wash, which includes four carry-on-friendly bottles in scents Day Dream, After Glow, Eternal Summer and Sunday Morning (my current favorite) for $40. It’s great for travel but also for discovery.

Raffia Platform

Last summer, I had so much fun wearing a couple pairs of Mou’s sandals. This summer, the brand kindly sent me a Raffia Platform shoe in Cognac with an Antique Gold Buckle featuring a back strap.

I have yet to wear them out but have had fun stomping around in my apartment in these super fun heels that will transition well from summer to fall. I can’t wait to style them for a night out in the near future.

Le Petit Village

I visited Le Petit Village earlier this week for the first time and I will be back. I loved it. The atmosphere was great, the setup was adorable and the food and drinks were delicious.

With great weather ahead of the heatwave, we sat outdoors on the restaurant’s sidewalk patio which was decorated by lush plants and a television showing the World Cup games. Le Burger—dry-aged beef with red onions, butter lettuce, tomato, Gruyere and chef’s sauce typically served on a brioche bun—is a new favorite and the patio menu includes L’apéro deals (see below) that can’t be beat.

I plan to become a Le Petit Village regular.

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