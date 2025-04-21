Skip to Content
Sunday Shop: cocokind, Gorjana, Casa Bond

Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!

10:51 PM EDT on April 20, 2025

Temperatures are finally starting to rise and I am thinking about spring essentials. I’ll share a few this week but thanks to a busy work and personal schedule, this Sunday Shop is going to be brief.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness, and more. 

I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look, but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com if you want more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences—maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

Spring lips: I’ve been testing cocokind’s Ceramide Lip Blur Balm over the last few weeks in a number of shades and I’m loving it. The $12 product is meant to be nourishing with ceramides and peptides to hydrate and provide a bit of a plumping effect. It’s smooth and provides a glossy look. Plus, the cap is designed to be added to a keychain, which is a great option for those on-the-go whose lip care often falls to the bottom of their tote bag (AKA me). The Ceramide Lip Blur Balm comes in a number of shades including “Be Kind,” “Be Bold,” “Be Real,” “Be Powerful” and “Be You.”

No-fuss body wash: SEEN, a dermatologist-designed brand that is meant to be safe for sensitive skin, offers a body wash, SEEN BODY WASH, FRAGRANCE FREE, that I’ve been loving lately. It’s meant to be good for eczema-prone skin (something I’ve been struggling with lately) and I’ve found it to be a great daily option.

Added shine: A friend gifted me a pair of earrings from Gorjana for my birthday that I can’t stop wearing. The Crew Helium Earrings are the perfect alternative to my oft-worn hoops and can elevate a casual look. Plus, they’re versatile - cute enough for brunch and professional enough for the office.

NoHo dinner rec: I recently tried Casa Bond in NoHo, which lives on the Bowery, offers delicious, Mexican fare inspired by Tulum. I would recommend the restaurant for a weeknight date or casual evening out with friends. The space is welcoming, upscale and subtly cool and the menu is expansive, featuring delicious options. Top bites included the Lobster Guacamole, Traditional Guacamole and Enchiladas Suizas.

