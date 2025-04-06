Sunday Shop: kate spade new york x Target

A sea of blue, green, black, red, pink, and white dotted with champagne glasses and light bites swirled in New York’s Meatpacking District Thursday night as Target hosted a party to celebrate its latest designer partnership, this time with kate spade new york.

Guests browsed through racks of brightly colored clothing, took photographs on branded sets, and explored other joy-sparking activations. Near the exit, cash registers were at the ready for eager customers to exit with shiny new purchases ahead of the collaboration's launch later this month.

I always look forward to news around the retail giant's tradition that has spanned more than two decades and I was thrilled to preview the latest collection at its fanfare-filled launch and early shopping occasion.

New collection is wearable and adorable

While I'd previewed some items in a press release, it helps to see and feel items to get a sense of quality and wearability. I was more than pleased with what I found at the event. The color palette is perfect for spring and summer, with pieces fit for daily wear and others that could be worn for special occasions. And the accessories were adorable, too.

The limited time collection, which will be available to the public on April 12 on Target.com and in select stores, includes more than 300 items across multiple categories, including women’s, children’s, and baby apparel, handbags, home, and entertainment.

The collection is bright, fun, and characterized by greens, blues, black and white, and red and pink.

"With versatile pieces that work for every occasion and can't-miss prices, this partnership brings together kate spade's signature style with Target's legacy of making the best design accessible to all," says Jill Sando, Target's executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, apparel and accessories, home, and hardlines.

Sando says the two teams worked together for two years to create the selection.

“I can't wait for consumers to see everything we have to offer,” she says. “It's stylish, affordable, and loaded with items that'll add plenty of joy to everyday moments."

Items start at $5, and more than half of the collection is priced at under $15.

What I bought (and what I still want)