Sunday Shop: Nars, Helly Hansen, Gitano Island 

Labor Day Weekend has always signaled the unofficial close of summer - kids are back to school, fall fashion is unfurling and cooler temperatures are on the way. But I’m planning to hold onto the season — and the sundresses — for at least another month, or as long as I can push it.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness, and so much more. I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com, if you’re looking for more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences — maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Applying: Late in July, NARS Cosmetics launched its new Explicit Lipstick. The refillable lipstick nods to the brand’s original formula 30 years after its 1994 launch of its first dozen lipsticks. The recent release, which includes 28 satin shades, feels absolutely luxe during application. It’s creamy, smudge-resistant and moisturizing with Hylauronic Acid and Rosehip Seed Oil. I have one shade now (Lucious) but am planning to eventually expand my collection.

Helly Hansen Women's Victoria mid-length raincoat.

Wearing: With slightly cooler temperatures and a rainstorm a couple weeks back, I finally had the opportunity to test Helly Hansen’s Women's Victoria Mid-Length Raincoat. The coat, which is high quality and comfortable, strikes just the right balance of practical with a touch of cute. I have the jacket, which is currently on sale, in Pink Cloud and I’ll definitely be wearing it on rainy days for seasons to come.

Visiting: I visited Gitano Island last weekend and I can’t stop talking about it. The restaurant, which opened on Governors Island in 2022, offers waterfront outdoor dining with views of the city that never sleeps — and it’s an absolute vibe. It’s nearly transportive, with guests entering into what feels like a lush, tropical garden. The sand-covered space is filled with palm trees, greenery, and disco balls. It’s a great atmosphere for party occasions like big birthdays or bachelorette parties — but my praise doesn’t cease at environmental descriptions. The food is top-notch and the drink menu is excellent too. We loved the guacamole, lobster tostada and prime ribeye, and the Frozé is a must-order too. I’m sure I’ll be returning before temperatures drop — maybe with a bigger group.