Sunday Shop: RIES, BetterMe, Briscola Trattoria 

I’ve spent a lot of time walking this week — which isn’t terribly different from other weeks. I walk in the mornings usually, after a workout, or sometimes in place of a workout. Sometimes I walk in the evenings, too, and sometimes at lunch. I find it helps me with stress. I have been grateful for the unseasonable warmth, even though I do find it slightly concerning. I’ve lived mostly in athleisure this week, and this week’s Sunday Shop does take that into account just a bit.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness, and so much more. I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look, but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com, if you’re looking for more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences — maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Care on-the-go: I have always been a sucker for travel-sized products and repurchasing them every time I pack, resulting in excess waste and excess spending. But I’m going to try a new route the next time I travel with RIES. RIES offers refillable bottles that are travel-sized. Ries bottles are made from recycled plastic, they are dishwasher safe, and are meant to be easy to reopen and refill. The pump bottles are airless and leaktight. Plus, they’re super chic.

Fall fitness (part two): I am newly obsessed with BetterMe’s workout gear. Within a week of owning, I have used the Elegance Cutout Top twice while on the treadmill and while running outdoors and I love it. It’s comfortable, supportive and cute. I am definitely looking forward to keeping this brand top of mind for fitness finds going forward.

Bibi and Kim jewelry.

A little affordable sparkle: Heading into the holiday season, I always feel like adding a little sparkle. And these days, I’ve been into little luxuries that can be worn daily — but I’m not always into the price tags that come with that extra shine. However, BIBI & KIM offers plenty of gorgeous options that are hypoallergenic, 18 karat gold plated stainless steel that look expensive but come at a relatively low price point. The White CZ Paperclip Bracelet is the first I’d recommend - and it’s definitely stackable.

A. Putnam reversible vest.

Extra warmth: This fall has been unseasonably warm - but with lower temperatures in the morning, I’ve been layering on my walks. Because I want to be warmer but don’t want to overheat, I’ve been loving the Reversible Quilted Vest from A. Putnam. Given a lot of my workout clothes are neutral colors or blue and green shades, it works well with plenty of my athleisure wardrobe and adds just enough warmth.

A dish at Briscola in Brooklyn.

New Italian hotspot: Crown Heights has a new Italian restaurant that is sure to become a must-hit on many New Yorkers’ lists. Briscola Trattoria is adorable - perfect for a dinner out with friends, family or a casual date night, maybe on a Sunday night. This restaurant emanates warmth and joy, boasting a menu that is filled with dishes that take inspiration from Italian classics. Don’t miss the Radicchio E Fichi, Ricotta Di Bufala or the Paccheri Al Sugo Finto — and definitely don’t skip the dessert cart.