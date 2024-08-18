Sunday Shop: Short & Suite, Fallen Grape, Electric Shuffle

I brought Sunday Shop OOO with me to Nantucket last weekend while I was visiting friends for a quick getaway. It was nice to have a little bit of a breather filled with sunshine, pool time, tennis, long walks, good conversation and delicious food.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness, and so much more. I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com, if you’re looking for more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences — maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

Mara the Label's brown linen Almafi set.

Wearing: Sustainable fashion brand Mara the Label is offering the perfect, sustainable set for end of summer soirees. The Mocha Linen Almafi Set is meant to bring vacation vibes and it certainly delivers. Comfortable and breathable in, of course, linen, is a chic option for dinners, days outside or even nights out.

Golden eye ring.

Sparkling: A couple years ago, on a late summer Saturday in the West Village amid an afternoon of shopping ahead of drinks at Dante, I stumbled on a piece from Short & Suite that I had to have. The statement ring with a yellow crystal, remains a unique and fun wardrobe accent three years later. So I was really excited to check out a few of the brand’s current pieces and quickly found a favorite in the Gold Crystal Marquis Eye Ring.

Fallen Grape wine.

Sipping: I’ve been on an orange wine kick the last few years and Fallen Grape’s “Mother,” a skin-contact, natural orange wine, has found its way to the top of my favorites list. The wine is packed with flavor, featuring citrus, dried stone fruit and honey notes. It’s perfect for summer evenings and will be an optimal option into fall, too.

Shuffleboard at Electric Shuffle.

Playing: A few weeks back, I visited Electric Shuffle with my boyfriend and a couple of our friends for a night filled with friendly competition, good food and better drinks at Electric Shuffle, which recently opened in New York City’s NoMad neighborhood. I wasn’t totally sure what to expect, given my shuffleboard experience has been more traditional - and more tired - at local bars in my hometown. But Electric Shuffle was immersive, engaging and high tech - and overall super fun. It’s a great option for a double date, a birthday party, a boozy brunch or even a corporate event.

Alkymist room spray.

Spraying: AEMBR’s ALKYMIST Interior Spray is multi-purpose, a true do-it-all fragrance. It’s meant to refresh your room, car, nourish your skin and more. I am loving the “Between the Sheets” scent for my bedroom and my living room, actually. The scent is non-toxic and allergy-friendly, making it an even better option for regular use.

Salads, sandwiches, and drinks at Quatorze.



Dining: On the Upper East Side, Quatorze oozes classic Parisian charm. I hadn’t noticed of the neighborhood bistro before my early August dine but would definitely return. The restaurant has a long history, opening originally in 1984 on 14th street, later opening on the Upper East Side in 1990. With a marble-topped bar and homey atmosphere, it’s a great option for a date night and versatile enough to serve as a venue for a family dinner. It’s worth ordering the Duck Confit or the Grilled Sirloin — and definitely don’t skip the Chocolate Hazelnut Mousse.