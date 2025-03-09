Sunday Shop: Smashbox, La Maison du Chocolat, Lolita

March, much like the rest of 2025, seems to be flying by. Perhaps that’s due to what I would consider a packed calendar, something I love that also comes with a side effect of speeding time and a little stress here and there.

Morgan

Mile-long lashes: I’ve been testing Smashbox Cosmetics’ Super Fan Mascara that has seen quite a bit of attention on TikTok and wasn’t disappointed. I’ve been using it for about a week and a half and have found the mascara to lengthen my lashes, providing a full, lifted look without clumping.

Midtown dining gem: My list of Midtown dining recommendations is growing. I stopped into Lolita for dinner this month after having brunch at the Mexican restaurant a few weeks earlier. The two-story dining space is gorgeous, beautifully decorated and serves dishes to match. Both brunch and dinner were great, Lolita is a perfect option for a Midtown occasion whether it be post-work drinks, dinner or a Sunday afternoon catch up. Menu favorites included Guacamole De La Casa, Ahi Tuna Tostada and Camarones A La Diabla.

Spring nails: Olive and June, my preferred brand for press-on manicures, has dropped a new collection for spring 2025 dubbed “Wild at Heart” complete with a new manicure system, new press-on sets and new colors. Definitely planning on trying some of the new-release products.

Ultra-luxe, unique chocolate: I spent Wednesday night at Maison Close celebrating La Maison du Chocolat’s Insolite Huître. The evening was a blast. La Maison du Chocolat hosted a black-tie affair complete with decadent bites from oysters to scallops and a burlesque show to honor the specialty chocolate that includes oyster extract. I wasn’t sure what to expect but tasting a piece of the dark chocolate ganache that includes marine notes and mascarpone was experiential. It’s a different combination than my palate was used to but delicate and pleasant. I would recommend trying the new release for a special occasion treat.