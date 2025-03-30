Sunday Shop: Spring Bag Edit

Spring is finally here! I can’t describe the joy I’ve felt during my morning jogs seeing crocuses and daffodils blooming as the sun shines. With the start of spring comes a new closet chapter, starting with spring bags, my favorite wardrobe element. So, I've gathered a few, relatively affordable options below for your consideration as you start to stash winter items away.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness, and more. I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look, but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com, if you’re looking for more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences—maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

Suede Hobo Bag

Banana Republic has done it again. I am completely obsessed with their Suede Hobo Bag in Sky Blue. This shoulder bag is inspired by one of the brand’s pieces from the early aughts and is modernized with the addition of a ring on the strap. It’s a great size, able to fit a decent amount, while still fitting comfortably under the wearer’s arm. Consider this my It Bag for spring 2025.

Boww White Straw Mini Tote Bag

I often reserve a straw bag for the summer months but this adorable option by Steve Madden is perfect for spring - just imagine plopping her on a set table for brunch next to a spritz or iced coffee as you ready for an hour of catching up with friends. I love the beading on the bow and the faux leather handle, a pairing I think elevates the bag, which is lined.

(Editor’s note: This bag is sold by Lulus, a brand I also sometimes work with for content creation)

Dayan

Brahmin’s Dayan in Coral Snapdragon Melbourne is a statement piece. The satchel-style bag, inspired by vintage Brahmin, is beautifully crafted with leather and is croc-embossed. It’s fairly sizable and includes a back pocket, an interior zip pocket and double kangaroo pockets ideal for organization, in addition to other features. It provides the perfect pop of color as the weather warms - and if you’re not as into coral as I am, Brahmin offers the Dayan in a wide range of colors such as Sea Salt White Carman, as pictured in the video here.

Crossbowie Ivory Striped Bow Bag

For a day-to-day option, Room Shop’s slouchy, stripey option which features an oversized cotton bow is casual, fun and perfect for days spent on the move. It’s fairly roomy at 13 inches wide, 7.5 inches tall and 2 inches deep and it’s 100% cotton.

Mini Roxbury Crescent Shoulder Bag

The beaded bag trend is going strong and I love this option from Vera Bradley. I have the Tiny Poppies print but the brand also offers a beaded option in two other patterns including Iconic Paisley in Cottage Cream and Meadow Bouquet, which is sold out. The silhouette is simple and fits a fair amount, I was able to squeeze in my phone, lipgloss, keys, cardholder sunglasses and sunglasses case while I brought the bag along to brunch and a museum, for example.

Leather Martina Drawstring Bucket Bag

Bruno Magli’s bucket bag is another great on-the-go option. Spacious, with a drawstring closure, this made-in-Italy option is available at Marshalls on discount. It’s super functional, and I love the color. Taupe is a great neutral for spring, this bag will pair well with so many outfits. I kicked off my first wear with a trench coat and jeans. Chef’s kiss.