Anthropologie Launches Their Postcard from Sicily Summer Line

This week, major clothing, home goods, and style retailer, Anthropologie , launched their summer collection: Saluti dalla Sicilia (Greetings from Sicily), with the tagline of “Our summer wardrobe is 90% linen, 10% Aperol spritz.”

The launch showcases coastal-themed dishes, Greek-inspired vases, and all the scarves, sunglasses, and dresses to make you look like you just walked on set of a Fellini film.

The Dimitria Stoneware Vase and Daphne Cement Bust Pot. Photo courtesy of Anthropologie.

From a fish-shaped pitcher with big yellow lemon slices for eyes, an oyster platter complete with pearls, and a blue and white striped serving bowl with orange shrimp hanging off the sides, the hand-painted, imported Micola stoneware collection is bright, colorful, and funky; perfect for giving those Sicilian summer vibes.

The Micola Oyster Platter. Photo courtesy of Anthropologie.

Whether enjoying poolside shrimp cocktails or golden-hour picnics on the beach, if you can’t be in the Mediterranean this summer, you might as well bring a little bit of the Mediterranean to you.