Anthropologie Launches Their Postcard from Sicily Summer Line

Lean into Sicilian and Mediterranean style this summer with the popular retailer's "Saluti Dalla Sicilia!" line.

10:00 AM EDT on May 9, 2025

Anthropologie has a summer line inspired by Sicilian and Mediterranean style.

Anthropologie has a summer line inspired by Sicilian and Mediterranean style. Photo courtesy of Anthropologie.

This week, major clothing, home goods, and style retailer, Anthropologie, launched their summer collection: Saluti dalla Sicilia (Greetings from Sicily), with the tagline of “Our summer wardrobe is 90% linen, 10% Aperol spritz.”

The launch showcases coastal-themed dishes, Greek-inspired vases, and all the scarves, sunglasses, and dresses to make you look like you just walked on set of a Fellini film.

The Dimitria Stoneware Vase and Daphne Cement Bust Pot. Photo courtesy of Anthropologie.

From a fish-shaped pitcher with big yellow lemon slices for eyes, an oyster platter complete with pearls, and a blue and white striped serving bowl with orange shrimp hanging off the sides, the hand-painted, imported Micola stoneware collection is bright, colorful, and funky; perfect for giving those Sicilian summer vibes.

The Micola Oyster Platter. Photo courtesy of Anthropologie.   

Whether enjoying poolside shrimp cocktails or golden-hour picnics on the beach, if you can’t be in the Mediterranean this summer, you might as well bring a little bit of the Mediterranean to you.

At the time of this writing, Anthropologie is currently offering a limited-time 30% off discount on select pieces.

