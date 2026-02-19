Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

News

Francesco Martucci Brings Pizza Tasting to Miami

From Caserta to South Florida, Martucci shares why Miami was the right place for his next chapter.

9:00 AM EST on February 19, 2026

Francesco Martucci preparing pizza in the kitchen at his Miami restaurant.

Francesco Martucci works the oven alongside his team at his Miami restaurant. Photo credit: Francesco Martucci Miami

Francesco Martucci has finally landed in the U.S., and he chose Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood to do it. The Caserta-born chef behind I Masanielli, adored by pizza obsessives for his slow-fermented doughs and over-the-top attention to detail, has opened Francesco Martucci Miami. The restaurant will focus on a multi-course pizza tasting rather than the usual grab-a-slice setup.

Close up of a pizza topped with mozzarella and pickled onions at Francesco Martucci Miami.
A finished pizza receives its final touches before being served. Photo credit: Francesco Martucci Miami

Martucci works with long fermentation and high hydration to get those tall, airy crusts he’s known for in Italy, then sends them into a wood-fired oven built with Italian brick and cement from the volcanic hills of Campania. Toppings are classic southern Italian, like buffalo mozzarella, tomatoes, anchovies, escarole, and mixed with local produce and a few Florida touches. There’s also a serious gluten free program with its own dedicated space, so guests who usually skip pizza can actually join the table.

Pizza cooking inside the wood fired oven at Francesco Martucci Miami.
A pizza bakes inside the wood fired oven in Wynwood. Francesco Martucci Miami

Martucci has the awards to back up the hype. He was named World’s Best Pizza Chef 2025 and his Italian flagship was awarded Best Pizzeria in Italy by 50 Top Pizza, with attention from outlets like The New York Times, Food & Wine, and more.

Appetito caught up with Martucci to ask why he built a multi-course pizza menu and how Miami is already influencing the way he cooks.

This interview was conducted in Italian and has been translated into English.

Francesco Martucci assembling a pizza with fresh toppings in Miami.
Martucci shapes and tops a pizza. Photo credit: Francesco Martucci Miami

What does a multi-course pizza tasting allow you to express as a chef that a traditional pizzeria format does not?

In Caserta, Italy, we were among the first to introduce a tasting menu experience. I believe it is important to offer this option in order to showcase our work in a complete, 360 degree way.

This is your first restaurant in the U.S. What felt most important to get right for American diners while staying true to your philosophy?

The most important thing in my first approach here in the United States is to listen to the needs of the client and shape them in my own way. The client is everything.

Can you walk us through one pizza on the Degustazione menu that best represents what Francesco Martucci Miami is about?

One of the pizzas from the tasting menu that I most enjoy sharing with my guests is the calzone with escarole. It includes capers, olives, pine nuts, tomatoes, mozzarella, anchovies, escarole and pecorino. It is essentially like serving a piece of Italy altogether, while remaining faithful to a cosmopolitan palate.

Exterior view of Francesco Martucci Miami restaurant in Wynwood at night.
The exterior of Francesco Martucci Miami in Wynwood. Photo credit: Francesco Martucci Miami

What are you most excited for people in Miami to discover about your approach to pizza?

I am excited by the synergy that forms between different gastronomic cultures. Miami, in particular, is one of the cities where this exchange is especially stimulating.

How does cooking in Miami challenge or inspire you in new ways compared to Italy?

I would not call it a challenge, but rather a dialogue. I am a curious person, and as a result, I allow myself to be influenced and inspired by the place.

To bring the project to life in Wynwood, Martucci partnered with Toronto-based Liberty Entertainment Group, the hospitality company behind several high-profile restaurants and venues. Their experience with design, service and high profile openings sets the stage; his pizza does the talking.

Enjoyed this article? Sign up for the Appetito newsletter and receive new recipes, stories, and Italian inspiration straight to your inbox.

Sarah Campise Hallier

Sarah Campise Hallier is the Associate Editor at Appetito Magazine.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Recipes

Lent-Friendly Citrus Salmon with Burst Tomatoes

This one pan citrus roasted salmon with burst tomatoes and peppers is a bright, effortless dinner that carries you from Lent straight into spring.

February 19, 2026
Recipes

Roman Rice Stuffed Tomatoes: A Roman Comfort Dish

A Roman summer classic made with arborio rice, Pecorino Romano and ripe tomatoes, this comforting dish brings the flavors of Rome straight to your table.

February 18, 2026
Today's stories are presented by

Bona Furtuna

From estate-grown Extra Virgin Olive Oil and air-dried Ancient Grain Pasta, to organic Marinara Pasta Sauce, Salt Seasonings, Pesto & Spreads, or Aged Balsamic Vinegar, Bona Furtuna’s Italian food products are sustainably produced for flavor and body while preserving the biological heritage of Sicily.

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Travel

Puerto Rico’s Fairmont El San Juan Hotel Offers Lively, Abundant Getaway 

A first-hand look at Puerto Rico’s iconic Fairmont El San Juan, where history, beachside beauty and nonstop energy create a vibrant Caribbean escape.

February 18, 2026
News

Chef PJ Calapa Talks Marea at Snow Lodge, St. Regis Aspen

Chef PJ Calapa shares how Marea’s coastal Italian identity finds new life in Aspen at The Snow Lodge at The St. Regis.

February 17, 2026
Features

The Allure of Aqua e Vino

Chef Gabriele Grigolon brings Northern Italian tradition and European training to his intimate Charlotte restaurant, Aqua e Vino.

February 17, 2026
News

Chef Tony Gemignani Helps Princess Cruises Alfredo’s Win Ospitalità Italiana

The honor reflects a focused investment in doing Italian pizza properly, even miles from shore.

February 16, 2026
See all posts