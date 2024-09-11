Skip to Content
Una Pizza Napoletana by Anthony Mangieri Named World’s Best Pizzeria

The intimate restaurant on NYC’s Lower East Side moved up one slot to earn #1 in the 50 Top Pizza World awards presented in Naples, Italy last night, which featured other US winners.

9:22 AM EDT on September 11, 2024

Anthony Mangieri

Anthony Mangieri of top-ranked Una Pizza Napoletana. Photo: Melanie Dunea

Is it possible that an Italian organization would declare a US restaurant the best pizzeria in the world? Evidently so, as Anthony Mangieri’s Una Pizza Napoletana, already a destination in New York City, earned the top spot on the annual ranking, which was announced last night at a ceremony at Teatro Mercadante in Naples. 

Mangieri, a soft-spoken New Jersey native whose family emigrated from Naples, regained the #1 position after falling to #2 last year from the top slot in 2022. His international success has helped Una Pizza Napoletana become one of NYC’s most sought-after reservations, and has led him to launch an acclaimed line of frozen pizzas, Genio Della Pizza, with dough made in Italy.

Una Pizza Napoletana interior
Inside Una Pizza Napoletana.

In an interview with Appetito last year, Mangieri spoke about his background as a young man interested in baking bread and making pizza, telling writer Paul Feinstein, “It just turned out that I loved bread, and I loved pizza, I fell in love with Naples, and the culture spoke to me, and one thing led to another.”

Now, his commitment has led to another international honor, placing him above the two Italian pizzerias, which tied for second place, Diego Vitagliano Pizzeria from Naples, and Masanielli by Francisco Martucci in Caserta. A Tokyo restaurant, The Pizza Bar on 38th, was listed in third place. A complete list of 50 Top Pizza is below.

According to 50 Top Pizza, the list is “curated” by Barbara Guerra, Luciano Pignataro, and Albert Sapere, who oversee a guide with more than 2,400 pizzerias listed from around the world. The Top 50 Pizza 2024 list actually has 100 entries, somewhat confusingly, and features pizzerias from 29 countries, with Italy taking 41 spots, followed by the United States with 15. There were also special awards given, including Empower Women, for inspiring female pizza makers, which went to Giorgia Caporuscio of Don Antonio (Read Appetito EIC Andrew Cotto’s profile of her from July.)

As for Mangieri, he and his crew will not be hurrying back to NYC after last night’s ceremony. A banner on the Una Pizza Napoletana homepage announces that the restaurant is closed through Oct. 3 as the team “will be traveling in Italy.”

During the Fancy Food Show this past summer, I discussed the idea of pizza omakase with Mangieri while he stood by his booth for Genio Della Pizza. I expressed surprise that more American restaurants have yet to offer the prix-fixe, selected-by-chefs, multi-course experience, which is increasingly common in Italy. I mentioned my experience dining at Confine in Milan, which earned the #4 slot on Top 50 Pizza 2024, and Mangieri told me that Una Pizza Napoletana offers a very limited pizza omakase by appointment at The Tavola, a single table within his restaurant. Spots fill up quickly, unsurprisingly, but his representative shared the link for signups and updates

I should note that one of the other US restaurants on Top 50 Pizza 2024’s list, Pizzeria Sei in Los Angeles (#33) does offer a monthly 8-10 course pizza omakase. Given my experience at Confine in Milan, and the buzz that Pizzeria Sei and Mangieri have generated with the multi-course pizza experience in the U.S., expect to see more of the concept. Especially from pizza makers aiming to make next year’s list. 

Complete Ranking for 50 Top Pizza World 2024 (Links are to 50toppizza.it with entries in Italian and English)

1          Una Pizza Napoletana – New York, USA

2          Diego Vitagliano Pizzeria – Naples, Italy

2          I Masanielli – Francesco Martucci – Caserta, Italy

3          The Pizza Bar on 38th – Tokyo, Japan

4          Confine – Milan, Italy

5          Napoli on the Road – London, England

6          Tony’s Pizza Napoletana – San Francisco, USA

7          I Tigli – San Bonifacio, Italy

8          Sartoria Panatieri – Barcelona, Spain

9          50 Kalò – Naples, Italy

10        Seu Pizza Illuminati – Rome, Italy

11        Leggera Pizza Napoletana – São Paulo, Brazil

12        Crosta Pizzeria – Makati, Philippines

13        Pizzeria Beddia – Philadelphia, USA

14        Via Toledo Enopizzeria – Vienna, Austria

15        RistoPizza – Tokyo, Japan

16        I Masanielli – Sasà Martucci – Caserta, Italy

17        Dry Milano – Milan, Italy

18        La Notizia – Naples, Italy

19        Ribalta – New York, USA

20        Salvo – Naples, Italy

21        Pizzeria Da Lioniello – Succivo, Italy

22        Fiata by Salvatore Fiata – Hong Kong, China

23        50 Kalò – London, England

24        Cambia-Menti di Ciccio Vitiello – Caserta, Italy

25        Pepe in Grani – Caiazzo, Italy

26        Baldoria – Madrid, Spain

27        Ken’s Artisan Pizza – Portland, USA

28        Jay’s – Kenmore, USA

29        180 Grammi Pizzeria Romana – Rome, Italy

30        Don Antonio – New York, USA

31        Le Grotticelle – Caggiano, Italy

32        La Cascina dei Sapori – Rezzato, Italy

33        Pizzeria Sei – Los Angeles, USA

34        Pizza Zulu – Fürth, Germany

35        Clementina – Fiumicino, Italy

36        Sestogusto – Turin, Italy

37        La Bolla – Caserta, Italy

38        QT Pizza Bar – São Paulo, Brazil

39        BOB Alchimia a Spicchi – Montepaone Lido, Italy

40        Ti Amo – Adrogué, Argentina

41        Apogeo – Pietrasanta, Italy

42        I Vesuviani – Pomigliano d’Arco, Italy

43        IMperfetto – Puteaux, France

44        48h Pizza e Gnocchi Bar – Melbourne, Australia

44        Al Taglio – Sydney, Australia

45        La Leggenda – Miami, USA

46        Dante’s Pizzeria Napoletana – Auckland, New Zealand

47        nNea – Amsterdam, The Netherlands

48        Raf Bonetta – Pozzuoli, Italy

49        Massilia – Bangkok, Thailand50       

50 Robert’s – Chicago, USA

Richard Martin

Richard is the co-founder, managing editor and publisher of Appetito. He is also co-author of the new books Preserved: Condiments and Preserved: Fruit, former U.S. editor of La Cucina Italiana, and he was editor-in-chief of the website Food Republic and the magazines Manhattan, Miami, and Complex.

