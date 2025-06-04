Fabbri 1905, Toscana Tourism & All About Italy Bring Aperitif to NYC

New York City is about to get a little more Italian this month, as from June 13 to 22, the inaugural Italian Aperitif Week brings the art of aperitivo to ten bars and restaurants across Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens. But this isn’t your average happy hour. It’s a full-on celebration of Italian mixology, flavors, and the beauty of sipping something delicious, with a cherry on top. Literally.

Courtesy of Italian Aperitif Week / Fabbri 1905

Presented by Fabbri 1905 in collaboration with All About Italy, the weeklong event highlights Fabbri’s century-long tradition of craftsmanship, innovation, and unmistakable Italian flair. Backed by Toscana Tourism Promotion Agency and Neos airline, the experience is a chance to explore Italy, one glass at a time.

What’s on the Menu?

Each venue will offer a custom cocktail designed around Fabbri’s signature ingredients, including decadent syrups, botanical liqueurs, and the famed Amarena cherries. The drinks will be paired with regional bites from Tuscany, including Pecorino Toscano and salami, all meant to channel the flavors of Italy’s aperitivo hour.

Pink cocktail with two Amarena Fabbri cherries and a bottle of Marendry liqueur. Courtesy of Fabbri 1905 / Italian Aperitif Week

From rooftops to fine-dining rooms, participating mixologists have created cocktails inspired by classic Italian recipes.

One standout? The Amarena Negroni, a bold take on the Tuscan-born classic that’s designed with a splash of sweetness from the legendary Fabbri cherry.

Why Now?

Fabbri 1905, famous for its iconic blue-and-white ceramic jar and its Amarena cherries, has been a pillar of Italian taste since the early 20th century. With its expansion into mixology, featuring everything from gin and bitter liqueurs to flavorful syrups, it’s only fitting that the brand leads the charge in bringing authentic aperitivo culture to New York.

The Spritz Bolognese, a refreshing Marendry cocktail served with Amarena cherries. Courtesy of Fabbri 1905 / Italian Aperitif Week.

“Our vision for the future of Fabbri is rooted in continuous growth, innovation, and the affirmation of our brand as a symbol of excellence, both in Italy and abroad,” said Federico Fabbri, Export Sales Director at Fabbri. “Despite the challenges we are facing in the U.S. market, we are convinced that investing in mixology and the quality of our products represents a unique opportunity. Participating in New York’s Aperitif Week is an important step for us in consolidating our position in the American market and connecting with professionals in the field. This event allows us to showcase our creative solutions, innovate, and continue to be a reference point for those seeking high-quality ingredients and contemporary mixology solutions.”

Tuscany Joins the Party

Francesco Tapinassi, General Manager of Toscana Tourism Promotion Agency, explained, “We are pleased to continue promoting our food tradition in the USA and the Italian Aperitif Week represents the great occasion to recommend our products as the great companion of a good cocktail. To indulge into the Italian tradition of the ‘aperitivo’, the Fabbri drinks can be ultimately better enjoyed while tasting some genuine and authentic delicacies coming from our producers.”

He adds, “This collaboration with All About Italy and the Italian Aperitif Week marks a new chapter in the ongoing promotion of Tuscany’s diverse and cherished culinary identity and offers the opportunity to introduce the project related to the food and wine tourism curated by ‘Vetrina Toscana’ and promote a journey inspired by the most iconic dishes/traditions of our Region.”

Participating Venues and Mixologists

Each of these ten venues will offer a custom cocktail paired with Tuscan flavors:

Gattopardo – 13–15 W 54th St., Manhattan

Mixologist: Mauro Ferri

Somewhere Nowhere NYC – 112 W 25th St., Manhattan

Mixologist: Danilo Costa



Travelers Poets and Friends – 457 6th Ave., Manhattan

Mixologist: Wael Deek

Tarallucci e Vino – 44 E 28th St., Manhattan

Mixologist: Rita Rotundo

Ulivo – 4 W 28th St., Manhattan

Mixologist: Enza Salerno



Osteria Brooklyn – 1-50 50th Ave., Queens

Mixologist: Nail James

Maestro Pasta – 102 MacDougal St., Manhattan

Mixologist: Elisa Ciocca

Café Fiorello – 1900 Broadway, Manhattan

Mixologist: Gabriele Guidone

Kesté Pizza e Vino – 77 Fulton St., Manhattan

Mixologist: David Altamirano

Amo Seafood – 15 E 12th St., Manhattan

Mixologist: William Boehmen



How to Vote - and Win

Each cocktail will be showcased on the official website ItalianAperitifWeek.com and entered into a friendly competition.

Voting will be weighted 10% from a press panel of representatives taken from in-person tastings, and 90% from All about Italy’s Instagram and Facebook. The winning bartender will score a round-trip flight to Italy (courtesy of Neos Airline) and a private tour of the Fabbri 1905 headquarters in Bologna. And if you vote? You could win two round-trip tickets to Milan, just by subscribing on the official website.