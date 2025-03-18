How To Make a Margarita with Bergamotto Flavored Italicus

A classic margarita is an all-time favorite cocktail for many. But have you tried the drink with a floral twist? Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto offers a recipe that provides just that, perfect for early spring sipping - or, at least, for those who are ready to think of spring as we muscle through the chill that has settled into Manhattan late this winter.

“The Italicus Margarita is unique as it offers bright citrus and floral notes to the recipe, resulting in a twist on this classic cocktail that feels lighter and more refreshing,” says Federico Doldi, Aperitivo specialist.

The cocktail from the Italian liqueur brand that launched in 2016 is meant to be bright and lively.

“Though it uses equal parts tequila blanco and Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto, the low alcohol content of the aperitif introduces a vibrant flavor, leaving less of an alcohol-forward aftertaste,” Doldi says.

As we can see spring on the horizon, Italicus shared the recipe with Appetito.