How To Make a Margarita with Bergamotto Flavored Italicus

Here's a refreshingly spring take on the classic Margarita that uses the bergamotto infused Italian spirit, Italicus.

9:00 AM EDT on March 18, 2025

The Italicus Margarita.

The Italicus Margarita.

A classic margarita is an all-time favorite cocktail for many. But have you tried the drink with a floral twist? Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto offers a recipe that provides just that, perfect for early spring sipping - or, at least, for those who are ready to think of spring as we muscle through the chill that has settled into Manhattan late this winter.

“The Italicus Margarita is unique as it offers bright citrus and floral notes to the recipe, resulting in a twist on this classic cocktail that feels lighter and more refreshing,” says Federico Doldi, Aperitivo specialist.

The cocktail from the Italian liqueur brand that launched in 2016 is meant to be bright and lively.

“Though it uses equal parts tequila blanco and Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto, the low alcohol content of the aperitif introduces a vibrant flavor, leaving less of an alcohol-forward aftertaste,” Doldi says.

As we can see spring on the horizon, Italicus shared the recipe with Appetito.

Italicus Margarita

Italicus Margarita

Ingredients

  • 1 part 1 Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto

  • 1 part 1 Tequila Blanco

  • 1/2 part 1/2 lime juice

  • 1 bar spoon 1 agave nectar

Directions

  • Pour the ingredients over ice in a shaker.
  • Shake and serve straight up in a coupette.
  • Garnish with lime zest or green olives.

