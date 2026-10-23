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Recipes

It’s the Season for Noni’s Autumn Sauce

This savory autumn sauce features roasted butternut squash rendered perfectly silky with no need for cream

9:00 AM EDT on October 23, 2026

Noni's Autumn Sauce by Lowcountry Bella.

Noni’s Autumn Sauce by Lowcountry Bella.

Fall is in the air, and this is truly my favorite time of year. I love being in the kitchen creating delicious meals, and this one is a keeper. A silky, savory autumn sauce made with roasted butternut squash, fresh rosemary, white wine and Parmigiano-Reggiano. There’s no cream needed; the squash, butter, cheese and pasta water create a beautifully creamy sauce all on their own. I especially love this served with homemade ricotta gnocchi.

Noni's Autumn Sauce

Noni's Autumn Sauce

Recipe by Lowcountry Bella
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

10

minutes
Cooking time

30

minutes

Ingredients

  • 2-1/2 cups 2-1/2 cooked roasted butternut squash

  • 2 tbsp. 2 unsalted butter, divided

  • 1/2 1/2 small shallot, finely chopped

  • 2 2 garlic cloves, minced

  • 1 tsp. 1 fresh rosemary, very finely chopped

  • 1/3 cup 1/3 dry white wine

  • 1 cup 1 low-sodium chicken bone broth, plus more as needed

  • 1/3 cup 1/3 finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano, plus more for serving

  • 1 pinch 1 freshly grated nutmeg

  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

  • 1/2 1/2 -1 cup reserved pasta or gnocchi cooking water, as needed

  • 1-1/2 lbs. 1-1/2 fresh gnocchi

Directions

  • Melt 1 tbsp. butter in a large sauté pan over medium-low heat.
  • Add the shallot and cook for 3–4 minutes, until softened.
  • Add the garlic and rosemary and cook for about 30 seconds, just until fragrant.
  • Pour in the white wine and simmer for 2–3 minutes, allowing it to reduce by about half.
  • Add the roasted butternut squash and 1 cup chicken bone broth.
  • Simmer for about 5 minutes to allow the flavors to come together.
  • Using an immersion blender or regular blender, purée the mixture until completely smooth (return it to the pan if necessary).
  • Over low heat, stir in the Parmigiano-Reggiano and nutmeg.
  • Add additional bone broth as needed until the sauce is smooth and fairly loose.
  • Taste before adding salt, as both the bone broth and Parmigiano can be salty.
  • Add your cooked ricotta gnocchi directly to the sauce along with the remaining 1 tbsp. butter.
  • Gently toss, adding reserved cooking water a little at a time until the sauce is silky, glossy and lightly coats the gnocchi.
  • Serve immediately with freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano and a little freshly ground black pepper.

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