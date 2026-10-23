Fall is in the air, and this is truly my favorite time of year. I love being in the kitchen creating delicious meals, and this one is a keeper. A silky, savory autumn sauce made with roasted butternut squash, fresh rosemary, white wine and Parmigiano-Reggiano. There’s no cream needed; the squash, butter, cheese and pasta water create a beautifully creamy sauce all on their own. I especially love this served with homemade ricotta gnocchi.
Recipes
It’s the Season for Noni’s Autumn Sauce
This savory autumn sauce features roasted butternut squash rendered perfectly silky with no need for cream
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