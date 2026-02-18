Puerto Rico’s Fairmont El San Juan Offers Lively, Abundant Getaway 

Vibrant, lush and beautiful, Puerto Rico’s Fairmont El San Juan offers a Caribbean getaway full of charm, character and nearly seven decades of history.

The property offers so much more than the sun, sand and clear water combination that comes to mind when one imagines an ideal beach vacation.

Courtesy of Fairmont El San Juan Hotel

I visited for the first time in September to review the resort for Appetito. And, despite consistent rain peppered with brief moments of sunshine characterizing our visit, we had a really lovely experience.

Here’s what you need to know before booking your own visit.

The property

Situated along Isla Verde Beach, the property opened originally in 1958. The hotel makes an immediate impression upon entry. The lobby is stunning and is something of a hub for all the action under a dazzling—and massive—chandelier.

The Chandelier Bar at Fairmont El San Juan Hotel.

The landmark is home to 388 rooms, suites and private oceanfront villas.

While at the Fairmont El San Juan, we stayed in an Oceanside Villa Terrace. Our room was located on the ground floor with access to a private patio that led outside to the pool and beach area. While the air was humid outside, the room was comfortable, cool and spacious. Decorated with pleasing blues and neutrals, it was equipped with a comfortable king-sized bed, sitting area, whirlpool tub and double sinks.

The Fairmont El San Juan’s offerings extend well-beyond a place to lay one’s head.

The hotel includes four pools with private cabanas, the El San Juan Beach Club, the Well & Being Spa and more than a dozen culinary and drink experiences and arts programs.

Courtesy of Fairmont El San Juan Hotel

Fairmont El San Juan is a place to gather—for staying guests and other visitors alike.

Dining concepts include Caña by José Enrique, El San Juan Beach Club Restaurant, Crudo Sushi in The Lobby, Banyan Tree Grill, Sushi by Bou and the Meat Market.

And the nightlife opportunities continue past dinner.

The property is home to Foxwoods El San Juan Casino which spans 15,000 feet and Chico Cabaret off the lobby that regularly hosts live entertainment. Late night dancing is offered at Club Brava and the Chandelier Bar serves as an “epicenter” to it all.

Itinerary

We arrived on a Friday afternoon and checked in, we were able to access our room immediately.

Oceanview Villa Balcony. Courtesy of Fairmont El San Juan Hotel

Having never been to Puerto Rico before, we dropped our bags and made our way to Old San Juan to explore the area a bit. We had a late lunch and then meandered through rainstorms to pop into shops. Eventually, we took refuge at Hotel El Convento for a drink. We enjoyed sipping on a covered patio while rain poured down.

Later, we made our way back to the hotel and changed for dinner. We had dinner at The Lobby with their Sushi & Bubbles experience, which was a delight. Dinner led into live music and dancing at Chico Caberet. The crowd grew as the night went on.

The next morning, we had breakfast at Caña by José Enrique before spending the day poolside.

We spent the day partially in a lovely cabana but did have to vacate in the midst of downpours on and off. We grabbed lunch on property shielded from the rain and returned to the cabana to take a swim before dinner.

We capped off the day with dinner back at Caña, which was delicious. Every bite was enjoyable, but dessert stands out in my memory. The Crème Brûlée de Chocolate Oscuro was delectable. Each bite offered a flavor combination worth thinking about for months after devouring.

After dinner, we took a short ride to a nearby casino given the Foxwoods on the Fairmont El San Juan property was undergoing renovations while we were there. We didn’t stay for long before heading back to the hotel for a nightcap.

When we walked in, the entire property was buzzing. The lobby had filled in with revelers and hotel guests. We joined a watch party streaming the finale of Bad Bunny’s sold-out “No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí” residency. The room was filled with energy, dancing and signing along—it was perhaps the highlight of our trip.

The next morning we took a quick walk on the beach—the sun had finally come out—and had a quick breakfast at Caña, again, before heading to the airport.

Bottom line

Despite facing inclement weather for the majority of our trip, we had a fantastic experience at Fairmont El San Juan. The hotel’s offerings are wide, with countless opportunities for entertainment balanced with space for relaxation. The property is comfortable and charming.

I definitely want to visit again!

