Appetito Travels Packing List: Stowe Edition

Snow fell, we slept in, we hiked, we hit a brewery and had a gorgeous dinner at Italian restaurant Salute while staying at Outbound Stowe for a perfect January weekend getaway.

While I was headed to Stowe to review the recently-opened hotel, I took care to curate my packing list to suit the climate.

Here are some Appetito-approved essentials for a weekend getaway in Vermont.

22” Adair Spinner

I’ve been on the hunt for a good carry-on bag for what feels like years and this option from Vera Bradley, which features organizational sections, is hitting all the marks. The hardside luggage in colorway Cottage Cream is chic, functional and (most importantly) carry-on compliant. Plus, it comes with a lifetime warranty. I definitely packed in more than a weekend’s worth of clothes - a move consistent with my long-honed, slightly embarrassing over-packer tendencies.

Custom Embroidered Pocket Tote

Hat Attack’s bags should be more-often talked about. This is the perfect complement to carry-on luggage - or as a weekender bag itself. The tote, which is flexible, is customizable and super cute. I fit plenty of in-flight necessities and will be using it in every season - it’s the perfect neutral.

Lush Cropped Fleece Vest

We love a layering moment. And Turtle Fur provided just that with its Lush Cropped Fleece Vest. The perfect add to a casual look with leggings or jeans (I opted for leggings for a plane ‘fit moment), this vest is cozy and soft to the touch. I also brought along the brand’s Whiteout Ear Muffs, which were a fun - and warm - touch in the snow.

Apres Ski Sweater

I have a confession: I’m not really a skier. But Après? Après I can handle like a pro. And thankfully, I had just the sweater for the occasion from Grey Bandit. This sweater runs large, I sized down to an XS (typically I’m between a small and a medium) which still gave me a slightly oversized look.

Women's Coldfront Down Jacket

This puffer from Outdoor Research is ideal for low temperatures. While light, it offers plenty of warmth and is appropriate for both urban and mountain wear, according to the brand. It’s not waterproof, but it’s perfect for kicking around in the cold. Available in four colorways, there’s an option for everyone.

Women's Wanderweight Packable Down Coat

I have worn this Lands’ End option nonstop this winter. I love it for long walks in the cold but also for traveling as it’s easily packable. The Women’s Wanderweight Packable Down Coat was a great second option to have during my weekend away, especially given its length, great for snowy days to keep warm and dry (it’s water-resistant).

Women's Shearling Mittens

These mittens from Vineyard Vines are nothing short of gorgeous. Made in Italy and beautifully crafted, this 100% shearling set is the kind of mitten that can be used for years to come.

Here For The Presents Long Sleeve

There’s nothing better than waking up in a winterland in cozy pajamas. And this set from Grey Bandit is soft, comfortable and adorable - and appropriate for a winter slumber beyond the holiday season despite the set’s name.

Women's Bean Boots, 8"

I’ve been wearing L.L. Bean’s Bean Boots since I was in college - and I’m honestly surprised I didn’t start wearing them sooner. They’re practically a staple having grown up in New England. Regardless, the pair I’ve worn for nearly a decade has remained in good condition through various weather conditions in Connecticut, Washington, D.C., New York City, Park City and beyond.

Faux Fur Bucket

I don’t think I took this Faux Fur Bucket hat off for much apart from sleeping during my weekend in Stowe. Soft and adorable, this Hat Attack option is a trendy add to any winter wardrobe.

Foreign Fare Hideaway Hoodie - Olive Green

On my way back to New York, I wore Foreign Fare’s Hideaway Hoodie. With a relaxed fit, this hoodie is perfect for travel days. Featuring multiple pockets with zippers, the Hideaway Hoodie is soft, stretchy and comfortable.