Vermont’s Outbound Stowe Offers the Perfect Winter Wonderland Weekend Escape

Picture this: You wake under a cloud-like comforter to the kind of soft quiet that only comes as snow falls. You peek to your left through the bedroom door to see outside through the A-frame, floor-to ceiling window of your individual cabin to see flakes steadily descending to piles of fresh powder on the ground.

It’s the perfect start to a winter Saturday at Outbound Stowe.

Outbound Stowe, which offers an experience characterized by its “Nature on Tap” tagline, opened to the public last year. The property offers plenty of options for escapes into nature-filled Vermont year-round but it’s especially gorgeous in the winter months.

Traditionally, I haven’t been much of a winter-lover, but there’s something so heartwarming about spending time relaxing near the mountains without much on your itinerary.

Here’s what you need to know before booking a reservation at Outbound Stowe (and what to pack).

The Property

Outbound Stowe is located a few minutes’ drive from Mt. Mansfield in Stowe, Vermont. The hotel, between the mountain’s base and downtown Stowe, provides an adorable, cozy getaway for all seasons that’s especially beautiful under a blanket of snow.

The property sits next to the West Branch Little River with access to Stowe’s Recreation Path. It includes a mix of rooms, lofts, and a number of adorable A-frame cabins that feature floor-to-ceiling windows facing the back of the property, perfect to appreciate the nature that surrounds. The decor is modern yet comfortable.

I stayed in a cabin that sleeps four people total with a queen bed and a pull-out couch. The experience encouraged relaxation. The cabin was equipped with a kitchen area, television, and storage space.

Outbound Stowe is home to Eastside Bar and Bites, with local beers, craft cocktails, and a menu with bites including Bottomless Cheddar Popcorn, Chicken B.L.T.A.—that's a BLT with avocado added—and plenty of others. (For full disclosure, Eastside was closed for a private event during our visit, so we just admired from afar).

Free parking is available for guests and the resort is pup-friendly, with dog beds, dog toys, and treats available at check-in. My parents met me during my stay and brought their mini golden doodle Stanley—I can confirm that, just as we did, he found the property an absolute delight.

Other amenities include high-speed WiFi, coffee and tea in the lobby, fire pits for group gatherings, universal electric vehicle chargers, and an impressive pool next to an all-seasons hot tub that looked inviting even in the snow. The hotel has also partnered with companies including UMIAK Outdoor Outfitters, Lamoille Valley Bike Tours, Pinnacle Ski & Sports, and Day Haus to provide discount options to guests.

The Destination

Stowe, situated in Vermont’s Green Mountains, started as a farming and milling community but evolved to become the vacation destination it is widely regarded to be today. It’s a great visit for skiers but it’s also lovely to enjoy as someone who is less sports-inclined.

While the area has transportation options such as a shuttle and professional driving services for hire, I would recommend bringing a car if possible. It’s much easier to get around with access to a personal vehicle.

The Itinerary

There’s plenty to do in Stowe.

Skiing, of course, is an areawide draw. Nearby Mt. Mansfield is accessible from Outbound Stowe via a shuttle bus that picks up guests across the street.

And for the less sporty among us (myself included), there are plenty of other options.

I was hoping for a cozy, relaxing vibe during my visit, and while I didn’t have a specific itinerary set when I arrived, I definitely hit that mark. I stayed at Outbound Stowe for two nights but arrived too late on Friday to really do much of anything other than sleep. Saturday was filled with just enough activity to unwind before a Sunday morning departure.

We started our day at The Skinny Pancake, a local chain that offers crepes (with plenty of gluten-free options) and delicious iced coffee. Then we drove around the downtown area, which is small but adorable.

Then, we went back to Outbound Stowe to watch my family dog Stanley play in the snow and to walk around on the property.

After, we drove up the mountain to observe the ski area — it looked gorgeous, prompting an internal vow to learn how to downhill ski. Then, we stopped in at von Trapp Brewing—perhaps my favorite stop of the day. We had one drink, bought too many souvenirs, and carried on into town.

In the downtown area, we did a little shopping, enjoyed hot cocoa from Lake Champlain Chocolates, and grabbed a bottle of wine to bring back to the cabin.

Then, we stopped in at Idletyme Brewery and Restaurant to warm up by their fire before returning to Outbound Stowe to refresh for dinner.

I’d booked a reservation at Salute, which offers an Italian menu, including wood-fired pizzas. While the restaurant has a pizza focus, it also offers a number of pasta options that are delightful, including a wood-fired lasagna.

Following a great meal, I was quick to fall asleep in my cloud-like bed back at Outbound Stowe.

Sunday morning, we woke up, took another drive to admire the snowfall and had breakfast at The Stowe Bee Bakery & Cafe before packing up.

Quick Recommendations

Some may be obvious from my above section on my personal experience but below find bulleted recommendations of where to go and where to eat, if you’re more interested in a rapid assessment. I’ll also include listings for area Italian restaurants.

General recommendations (with some outside advice given my short stay):

Area Italian restaurants:

The Bottom Line

I can say without question that I would return to Outbound Stowe. I loved the experience of staying in a private cabin that allowed me to get immersed in the environment around me. The staff members are friendly and accommodating, and the property is stunning.

There’s a high likelihood I will try to plan a return visit in the summer to enjoy what Vermont has to offer in the warmer months or in the autumn for fall foliage. It’s a great getaway for a couple or a small group.