End of Summer Sweater Edit 2024

It’s with a heavy heart that I annually resign to the idea that autumn is fast-approaching.

But there are positives to seasonal change ... including the opportunity to don sweaters, jeans, and more fall favorites as the leaves begin to change.

We’re not quite there. But as we navigate the end of summer and early fall, I’m turning to seasonally-versatile options. That transitional wardrobe includes lightweight sweaters, sweater tops, dresses — the list goes on.

Check out a few options below to add to your late summer and early fall rotation.

Women’s end of summer sweaters

Seaspun Cashmere Ribbed Mockneck Sweater (Vineyard Vines - $198)

The ideal sweater to add to your closet for the start of fall, this cashmere option is timeless, flattering and gorgeous.

Boatneck Sweater (Madewell - $95)

Classic and relaxed, this sweater from Madewell is meant to be comfortable even on warmer days.

Fly Away Sweater Cardigan (Target by Wild Fable - $28)

Late summer and early fall are the perfect time to wear a tie-front sweater. This option from Target by Wild Fable is chic and adorable.

Intarsia Cardigan (Vineyard Vines - $313.60)

For nights on the beach or the boat, Vineyard Vines’ Intarsia Cardigan gives summer, nautical vibes while offering plenty of warmth.

Luna Cashmere Sweater Top (Banana Republic - $130)

Comfortable, soft and elegant, the Luna Cashmere Sweater Top is perfect for days at the office or to wear out to brunch.

Let’s Cuddle Sweater (Grey Bandit - $78)

The Let’s Cuddle Sweater is relaxed. It’s the perfect alternative to a casual sweatshirt and great to throw over one’s shoulders with jeans or boxer shorts.

Cashmere-Linen One Shoulder Sweater (Banana Republic - $160)

A great option for a dinner out in September, this option is as high-quality as it is classy. And, it’s available in two stunning neutral shades.

Martha Sweater (Grey Bandit - $31.99 - $65)

With balloon sleeves and side slits, this option is comfy-cozy-cute and perfect to throw on over a tank top while you sip a late afternoon spritz on the back patio or while snuggling in for a movie night.

Lady Cardigan (Target by A New Day - $35)

Perfect to sling over your shoulders or to wear buttoned up, the Lady Cardigan is a great transitional piece.

Men’s end of summer sweaters

Split Collar Polo (Vineyard Vines - $128)

The Split Collar Polo brings an elevated and modern touch to the traditional style and is comfortable and stylish.

Full-Button Sweater Polo (Vineyard Vines - $128)

For those who prefer a button-down look, the Full-Button Sweater Polo is a great, more casual look for summer and early fall in a sweater material.

Textured Cotton Crewneck Sweater (Madewell - $98)

There’s nothing more classic than a neutral-colored sweater as a slight chill touches the air in the evening or early morning.

James Sweater Fleece Cardigan - Navy Heather (Surfside - $125)

Soft to the touch, Surfside’s James Sweater Fleece Cardigan brings the feel of a classic fleece jacket to a sweater structure - comfort-forward and adorable.

Eddie Knit Sweater - Oceana Blue (Surfside - $125)

A thick, high-quality option, Surfside’s Eddie Knit Sweater is available in two colors and it’s a great option to throw over a t-shirt or to wear on its own.