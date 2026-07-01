How to Pack for Italy in the Summer: The No-Fluff Guide

When this time of year rolls around, you already know what your feed is going to look like. It’s flooded with the same old “What To Pack” content, usually starring a pristine linen wardrobe neatly folded into aesthetic packing cubes, posted by perfect people who seemingly don’t possess sweat glands.

We’re not here to add more to that noise. You already know to pack a white button-down, to roll your clothes, and to wear something comfy on the flight. Think of this guide as that friend you can count on to tell it to you straight. Let’s dig into the actual truth: July or August in Italy can involve high heat and humidity, cobblestones that devour heeled sandals or ballet flats, and the unavoidable reality of sweating through your clothes by noon.

If you want to stay chic without having a meltdown in a piazza, here’s the unglamorous packing guide that no one else is giving you.

Hair Care: Lean into the Chaos

Don't fight the Mediterranean moisture. Lean into effortless, slicked-back styles with a stash of chic silk accessories that keep your hair off your neck. Photo courtesy of Pexels

Depending on where you’re headed, weather in Italy can shift from bone-dry heat to suffocating humidity. Your perfectly styled hair will last exactly four minutes after leaving your accommodations. So what do you do?

Pack an All-In-One Tool: Forget bringing a hair dryer, since most Italian hotels provide one, and pack a small, travel-sized flat iron. It can double up to straighten frizz and create beachy waves or glamorous curls. Just ensure it’s dual voltage and bring a heavy-duty adapter plug to avoid frying your tools and short-circuiting the hotel room.

Use Humidity Busters: Pack a high-quality leave-in conditioner or other anti-humidity product. When the moisture in the air wins (and it will!), don’t fight it. Lean into slicked-back styles, low ponytails, or loose braids.

Accessorize: Pack a stash of silk headbands, claw clips, and linen scarves. They look effortlessly Mediterranean, but they’re also a great defense mechanism when you just want to keep your hair off your neck while climbing the more than 400 steps of Florence’s Duomo or waiting for a ferry in Positano.

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Makeup: Get Ahead of the Inevitable Meltdown

A multitasking lip and cheek stain is your ultimate defense against the inevitable midday makeup meltdown in the Italian heat. Photo courtesy of Pexels

The goal of your trip makeup isn’t to look perfectly matte or exactly as you do when you’re at home. You want glow, even if that glow is 80% perspiration. Forget editing your winter makeup routine into a smaller pouch. You need an entirely different strategy.

Simplify Your Base: Bring one high-coverage, thicker foundation. Make it play multiple roles by mixing it with a drop of your daily sunscreen or moisturizer for a sheer, tinted vibe, and use it full-strength to conceal blemishes or dark circles.

Ditch Powder: Powder plus sweat equals a cakey, muddy texture. Instead, apply a setting spray after doing your base, and one more time for good measure when you’re done with the entire look. As a bonus, some setting sprays include SPF.

Smudge Strategically: No liquid cat-eyes here; the liner will bleed down your face by noon. Choose a creamy, waterproof kohl eyeliner pencil and smudge it out on purpose. It’s versatile enough to create a number of looks, from a smoky wing to a defined waterline. If it runs a little as you tour the Colosseum, you’re just adding to your sultry, Italian-inspired style. Pair it with a tubing mascara that won’t run or transfer to your lids.

Flush with a Stain: A liquid lip-and-cheek stain is your best friend when in Italy. It won’t melt off like a cream blush, and can double as a lip color to create a harmonious look that seems as though you’ve spent hours finding an exact match. Stains tend to last longer, so you can eat and sip away without worrying about reapplying.

Planning your Italian itinerary? Explore more of Appetito's Italy travel stories for destination guides, restaurant recommendations and insider tips.

Jewelry: The TSA and Scooter-Safe Strategy

Yes, you want to accessorize, but you also don’t want to travel with high-end valuables that risk breaking, or face a pat-down at airport security after setting off the metal detectors.

Keep it Low-Profile: Think delicate, high-quality gold classics like hoops, huggies, and simple rings that you can leave on for the entire trip. They will work beautifully with all outfits and hairstyles. The added bonus: jewelry you can keep on through hand-washing, swimming, and sweating is far less likely to be lost or left behind.

The “Vespa” Rule: Leave dangly earrings or chunky statement chains at home. Long jewelry or complicated layering stacks risk getting tangled in hair and straps. Stick to pieces that stay close to the skin. If you wouldn’t wear it while riding around Rome on a scooter, it should probably stay at home.

The Medical Emergency Pouch (Because Romance Has Casualties)

High heat and ancient walkways are a recipe for painful blisters, making hydrocolloid cushions a non-negotiable addition to your summer travel first-aid kit.

We know, it’s not exactly picturesque to think of blisters, rashes, or bug bites when you’re dreaming of Aperol Spritzes, but summer travel to Italy can test your physical endurance. Pharmacies are plentiful in Italy, but trying to mime your symptoms to a pharmacist while bleeding through your shoes is no one’s idea of a good time. Pack a small, dedicated first-aid pouch that you can easily carry in your daypack.

The Foot Saver: Since you’ll easily be walking more steps than you’re used to, pack blister cushions (the hydrocolloid kind). Regular band-aids sweat off in minutes, but hydrocolloid patches can stay on for days.

The Sunburn Secret: You’re obviously already bringing SPF with you, but what about an after-sun product? Though pure aloe vera gel is an old-school favorite, try an after-sun lotion with hyaluronic acid. It’s a powerful humectant that soothes irritation and prevents peeling.

Mosquito Defense: Depending on the exact region, zanzare (mosquitos) are relentless in Italy, especially near canals or outdoor patios at dusk. Pack a travel-sized bug spray and topical hydrocortisone cream for those inevitable bites. To keep bugs at bay and smell great, mix a few drops of essential oils like mint, lavender, lemon, or geranium into your body lotion. As you sweat, the scent will release slowly and keep those critters away.

Pack travel-sized lavender and lemon essential oils to mix into your body lotion for an effortless, all-natural defense against summer zanzare (mosquitos).

Appetito’s Final “Real-Life” Bonus Tips

The Coin Purse: Want to avoid side-eye when trying to pay for a €1.50 espresso with a credit card? Keep a small, zippered pouch for coins to pay for quick cafe stops and public restrooms.

The Draping Scarf: While enforcement varies, it’s traditional and respectful to cover your shoulders when entering religious sites. Silk scarves are lightweight and can be rolled up into your bag, or tied over your handbag strap for added style. It can double as sun protection for your neck and shoulders or a glam hair accessory if the heat gets to be too much.