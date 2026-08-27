Chef’s Day Off: Franco Vendome of Nino’s Beach

Executive Chef Franco Vendome is a renowned Italian American restaurateur, born into a family that has operated New York restaurants since the 1960s. He owns and operates Nino's Restaurant Group alongside his brother, Michael. Chef Franco specializes in creating innovative Italian cuisine at Nino’s Beach and also has a specialty in celiac-safe gluten-free cooking after being diagnosed with celiac disease in his 20s.

Chef Franco Vendome at a Nino’s Beach event.

Vendome was raised in a Neapolitan household where restaurants were part of everyday life, from family-owned establishments in SoHo during the 1960s to his father's restaurant, Nino's 46, in Midtown Manhattan. Rooted in New York's rich Italian dining culture, he grew up understanding that great restaurants are about more than food, they are about bringing people together. This philosophy serves as the foundation of Nino's Beach, where generations of Italian hospitality are reimagined through a vibrant coastal Italian dining experience overlooking the marina in Port Washington.

Chef Franco is currently working on his next venture called Casa Vendome, which he hopes to open this coming fall in Roslyn, Long Island. Here is how he spends a day away from the restaurant.

Morning: Breakfast and a long walk with rescue dog Larry

Typically, Monday would be my day off, so I’m kind of shot. I tend to sleep in a bit, dust off the cobwebs, and get the coffee going. I take it black decaf with a little almond milk. One of the first things I’ll do is take a nice walk to Astoria Park. I live in Astoria, Queens, so I’m just a few blocks away.

Since I don’t feel like cooking on my day off, I’ll usually order breakfast: something gluten-free, like a smoothie or a gluten-free egg sandwich. I also love a sausage, egg and cheese on a gluten-free bagel. Of course, I’ll spend some time looking over the sales reports from the week, so it’s never really a day off. Then, eventually, I get to cleaning.

Afternoon: Shooting foops and getting sunlight

In the afternoon I’ll try to get a light workout in or shoot a little hoops at one of the local parks if possible, somewhere I can find a hoop to myself. I enjoy being outside and having some alone time. I don’t want to exert myself too much, but I like to get a workout in when I can and take advantage of the daylight.

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Evening: Time with family and a special dinner

I’m blessed enough to still have both of my parents with me, and they don’t live far away. My mother knows when my day off is, as does my brother, so she’ll often try to coordinate a nice family dinner. Depending on the weather, we’ll have a leisurely Italian dinner in the backyard by the garden. Some of my cousins may come over, and we’ll play Italian card games.

Toward the end of the evening, I’ll light up a cigar outside before heading back home. After another long walk with my dog, I’ll usually sit on the stoop with him and wind down. I’ll put on a podcast before bed, often something about fantasy football. If I’m not doing that, I might make dinner reservations at a restaurant I’ve been wanting to check out. As a chef and restaurant owner, it’s always interesting to see what other people are doing and get inspired by their approach.

Nino's Beach. 43 Orchard Beach Blvd, Port Washington, NY 11050