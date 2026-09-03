A Sicilian Man’s Dream Breathes New Life into a Florida Mall

For four decades, Giovanni D’Amico has owned and operated Italian restaurants and pizzerias across New York. After retiring, Giovanni pursued his lifelong dream of moving to central Florida and establishing an Italian market in the city of Oviedo with the help of his sons, Antonino and Philip. Late in 2023, Giovanni launched D'Amico & Sons Italian Market & Bakery . The Oviedo community welcomed Giovanni, not knowing then that he would eventually play a significant role in revitalizing the local mall that housed the market.

The times spent with my young son at the bustling Oviedo Mall in the late 90s are very special to me. At that time, the mall possessed a timeless energy, with a unique atmosphere created by Florida sunshine filtering through its skylights. There were many appealing aspects to the mall—an established theater, a variety of unique shops, and a distinctive food court. The Oviedo Mall experienced a gradual slowdown in foot traffic for a period, which seemed to be partly because of the rise of online shopping.

When the new Italian market opened at the mall, it created a significant and enthusiastic stir in the Oviedo community. Fewer parking spots are vacant. It is a refreshing surge in foot traffic, due in significant part to Giovanni’s family business.

Giovanni D'Amico with his sons, Antonio and Philip.

Visiting D’Amico & Sons Italian Market and Bakery is always a peak experience. I truly cherish being surrounded by a wide variety of Sicilian-inspired specialty foods. Inside the market, the air is thick with an intoxicating scent of warm, fresh daily baked bread and the sweetness of classic Italian cookies, pastries, and custom creations that make my mouth water.

The comforting, familiar scent of Sicilian pastries immediately transported me back to my two Sicilian grandmothers and the vision of their flour-dusted hands as they made our family's traditional Italian cookies. As a young girl, both of my grandmothers always included me when making Italian food and desserts, but especially Italian cookies. The fun process of painting cookies with pastel-colored glaze using a small pastry brush and decorating them with sprinkles contributed to my childhood memories growing up in a culturally rich, vibrant environment.

At D’Amico’s, a vast, glass display features desserts that bring to mind those I made as a child alongside my grandmothers. This dessert case prominently features the towering cannoli cake studded with chocolate chips, a favorite of mine. The dessert cases also display a beloved delicacy, the “lobster tail” pastry, known in Italian as coda d’aragosta. This pastry is more than just a dessert: it’s an experience to be savored. This light, golden-brown flaky pastry, shaped into a delicate shell, is filled with various options, including a piping of a smooth Bavarian cream—a striking, authentic masterpiece of pastry.

Throughout the day, the deli is bustling with foot traffic. Patrons patiently line up for the freshly made sausages and unique sandwiches, breakfast bagels, pizza and homemade Sicilian arancini. Nearby, you can see the bright, beautiful gelato display and a Sicilian espresso bar offering Granita, a traditional Sicilian favorite. The deli captures my attention by bringing back memories of my childhood at my family’s Italian eatery. I always look forward to my trip to the D’Amico’s olive bar, where I can select a combination of savory olive gems bursting with rich oils: vibrant hot and sweet finger peppers stuffed with prosciutto and provolone; and velvety tender, melt-in-your-mouth Roman artichokes.

I easily lose myself exploring Italian wines to find the perfect dinner pairing. The market has a limitless supply of imported pastas. It’s a given that I’ll buy an excessive amount of pasta on each of my market trips. I consistently put Italian squid ink fettuccine, lasagnone ricciolone, and a cannoli tray containing freshly made cannoli filling and triangular-shaped cannoli shells for dipping into my grocery basket.

My Oviedo tradition includes market visits and outdoor patio lunches, where the large red and white umbrellas combat Florida heat. The outdoor tables are bright red and green, and the awnings mimic the Italian flag. Impressive, vibrant hand-painted murals adorn the adjacent walls. For my favorite treat, I enjoy eating one of their massive, specialty sandwiches, freshly prepared with imported meats and cheeses on just-baked bread. It is always a struggle to choose between my two favorites: Caprese D’Amico, loaded with fresh mozzarella, arugula, tomato, basil, olive oil, balsamic glaze; and The Son’s Sub, featuring chicken cutlet, pesto, picante, provolone, topped with a perfectly balanced bruschetta mix. When I can’t always decide between the two, I order both.

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The interior of D'Amico & Sons Italian Market and Bakery.

Mornings at the market are equally exciting. I enjoy kick-starting my day by having my favorite classic coffee alongside a savory sausage, egg, and cheese breakfast bagel. Regardless of the time of day, this market has become a treasure, and I take pleasure in visiting it whenever possible.

Meeting Giovanni for the first time was unforgettable. He stood near the market entrance and had a smile of immense pride that lit up his entire face. I was immediately struck by his resemblance to my family. Though short in stature, he seemed ten feet tall to me. A wave of familiar comfort washed over me, and while I extended my hand to Giovanni, my true impulse was to embrace him with a hug.

D’Amico & Sons is far more than just a shopping destination for me. I adore this market; it’s my personal escape into my Sicilian culture. I love wearing my favorite shirt, which reads, “ I CANNOLI BE HAPPY AT D’AMICO & SONS.” It stands as a mark of great admiration, celebrating the distinctive dream and vision of one Sicilian man, realized with the help of his sons.