Discover the 2025 Italian Film Festival of Marin County

This fall, the scent of espresso, the rustle of ticket stubs, and the glow of a cinema screen will once again fill Angelico Concert Hall in San Rafael, California. The 2024 Italian Film Festival of Marin County returns for its 48th season, running September 27 through November 1, bringing with it a lineup of acclaimed films, community spirit, and plenty of dining options at local Italian restaurants.

Beachside journey in My Killer Buddy, featured at the Italian Film Festival of Marin.

Founded by longtime director Lido Cantarutti, the festival has transformed from a one-night college event into a Bay Area institution. Cantarutti, who hails from an Italian family from the Friuli region and holds a Master’s in Romance Languages from UC Berkeley, built the festival on a deep love of Italian cinema and culture. He’s hosted filmmakers, composers, and dignitaries over the years, but the heart of the event has always been its hand-picked slate of contemporary Italian films—each screened in Italian with English subtitles.

This year’s lineup features six captivating selections. Whether you're looking for a heartfelt drama, sharp political satire, or a feel-good comedy, there's something for everyone.

The 2025 Film Lineup

Although the entire lineup has not been announced, check out a sneak peek of three of the films that will be included in this year’s Italian Film Festival in Marin:

Truffles (Trifole)

Dalia, adrift in her London life, is sent to Italy to check on her grandfather, Igor, a legendary truffle hunter living in the Langhe region, home to the coveted Alba White Truffle. The gruff and enigmatic Igor is portrayed by the acclaimed Umberto Orsini. But it took an adorable pup named Birba, a real-life truffle-hunting dog, to bring Dalia and her grandfather together. Director Gabriele Fabbro told Forbes recently, “It's well known you don’t really direct a dog, but this dog was different. She’s not a film dog, but a famous truffle-hunting dog in the region. She was the only dog who didn't get excited, quietly sniffing. She’s so classy.”

A quiet moment from Truffles, screening at the Italian Film Festival of Marin.

When Mom is Away with the In-Laws (10 giorni con i suoi)

Following the smash hit When Mom is Away with the Family, the misadventures of the Rovelli clan are far from over. This time, they're off to Puglia, where eldest daughter Camilla (Angelica Elli) is starting university and moving in with her boyfriend, Antonio (Gabriele Pizzurro). Her father, Carlo (Fabio De Luigi), isn’t exactly thrilled. Determined to keep a watchful eye, he inserts himself into life at Paradiso’s countryside Masseria, quickly becoming the houseguest from hell. Between stolen items, tangled romances, and a cascade of comic miscommunications, both families are pushed to their limits—and ultimately discover that chaos aside, they’ve become one big, messy, lovable family.

Characters from When Mom Is Away with the In-Laws, featured in this year’s film festival.

My Killer Buddy (Io e il secco)

Denni is a ten-year-old boy with a heartbreaking mission: to save his mother from his father's abuse. But he’s too small to do it alone. Desperate, he turns to someone he believes can help—a hitman. Unfortunately, the “super-killer” he finds is Secco, a man who only looks dangerous and is more interested in fast cash than violence. Secco agrees to the job but plans to rob Denni’s father instead.

Make It a Night Out

All that cinematic flair deserves a proper pairing—and luckily, last year’s restaurant sponsors were just a short drive from the theater. Whether you're in the mood for a pre-show aperitivo or a late-night tiramisu, these local favorites offer the perfect way to round out your evening. Check out the options below and turn your festival visit into a full dinner and a movie night, Italian style.

Cafe Villa– Cafe Villa is a homestyle, casual, family-friendly Italian restaurant and bar in a relaxing, low-key atmosphere.

Prosciutto and Arugula Flatbread from Cafe Villa, a nearby favorite.

Gaspare’s Pizzaria Ristorante & Bar– Homestyle cooking, romantic setting and ambiance. Family style dining includes a variety of pasta dishes, veal, chicken, seafood, vegetarian, and gluten-free dishes.

Emporio Rulli – With a flagship in Larkspur and a café in San Francisco, this Italian pasticceria and wine bar is a local gem. Stop by for an espresso and sfogliatella before the 5:30 screening—or sip an after-dinner amaro with dessert.

Scoma’s Sausalito - The Scoma family's lineage is Sicilian, a culture with deep roots in the fishing industry and rich ethnic cuisine. Its popularity and success eventually led to the opening of a second restaurant, Scoma's Sausalito, in 1969.

Il Fornaio - ​Il Fornaio in Corte Madera offers an authentic Italian dining experience with a diverse menu that includes fresh, house-made pastas like Tagliatelle Bolognese and Lobster Ravioli, wood-fired pizzas such as the Margherita and Fradiavola, and grilled specialties like Norwegian salmon and veal scaloppine. The restaurant also features a curated wine list and handcrafted cocktails, providing a comprehensive Italian culinary experience

Lo Coco’s - Lo Coco’s Authentic Italian Pizzeria was founded by the Lo Coco brothers after immigrating to California from Sicily. Their idea was simple – to share both their culinary and cultural heritage in their new home. The family-run restaurant has been a celebrated Marin County establishment ever since.

Getting There

All screenings take place at Angelico Concert Hall, on the Dominican University campus in San Rafael. The theater offers ample free parking and an elegant space that feels more like a European opera house than your average cinema. Whether you're new to Italian cinema or a longtime devotee, the Italian Film Festival of Marin County offers more than just a movie. It’s a gathering of stories, flavors, and traditions stretching across the ocean and land in the Bay Area.

Tickets and details: Tickets can be purchased after August 4 at City Box Office or by phone at (415) 392-4400, Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased at Angelico Concert Hall the night of the film.