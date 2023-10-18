Get Acquainted with Sparkling Wines from Trento DOC

The Italian Alps, often referred to as The Dolomites or Dolomiti, are a mountain range located in northeastern Italy. The Dolomiti are found in the regions of Veneto, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol and Friuli Venezia Giulia. Since 2009, The Dolomites have been recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. However, the Italian Alps are not only known for their natural beauty and cultural significance; this Alpine region also produces fantastic sparkling wines!

The appellation known as Trento DOC, established in 1993, is where you can find these prestigious Italian sparklers. This area is not a newbie when it comes to winemaking, as the vinous tradition dates back to Giulio Ferrari (Cantine Ferrari) in the early 20th century. The appellation’s history, terroir, production process, and unique characteristics crystallize why these are elegant, top quality wines.

These wines are truly special. For starters, sparkling wines from Trento are produced using the Classic Method, or Metodo Classico, the same method used in the production of Champagne, in which the wine undergoes a second fermentation. Trento DOC was the first Italian appellation to produce wines in this fashion. Next, as Trentino borders Austria, its juxtaposition to the Dolomites leads to a unique alpine topography that is quite conducive for grape cultivation. The proximity to the Italian Alps creates a microclimate that helps the grapes to remain fresh, with good acidity. Additionally, the high altitudes and soil, rich with limestone and dolomite, play a major role in the taste and character of these unique sparkling wines.

Casata Montfort Brut Rosé.

I recently shared a few glasses of Trento DOC Sparkling wines with Appetito co-founder, Andrew Cotto. These are the two bottles we opened:

Trento DOC Letrari Brut Rosé 2018 is made from 60% Pinot Nero and 40% Chardonnay grapes. A light salmon pink color, with intense notes of raspberry and mandarin. The palate is dry with mineral undertones, typical of the region. Long and elegant finish. 12.5% ABV.

Trento DOC Casata Montfort Brut Rosé 2021 is produced with a traditional blend of 50% Pinot Noir, which gives it its lovely, antique pink color while 50% Chardonnay which brings the fruit. Aromas of red berry fruit and apple. Crisp, with vibrant acidity. Yet it demonstrates a complexity that allows for a variety of food pairing options. Fine, and persistent bubbles with 12.5% ABV.

If you have not yet tasted sparkling wines from the Italian Alps, it’s time you do. Trento DOC’s alpine sparklers are delicious!