How a Beloved Aunt Inspired Zia Pia, an Italian Importer in Charlotte, NC

When Victoria Custodi launched Zia Pia in 2013, she wasn’t just starting a business; she was honoring a legacy.

11:45 AM EDT on May 21, 2025

The new signature line of Italian products from Zia Pia.

Named after Victoria Custodi’s beloved Aunt Pia, Zia Pia is a boutique importer of fine, regional Italian foods, products that are deeply rooted in tradition, authenticity, and beauty. The company’s mission is simple: bring the spirit of real Italian food to American kitchens, one exquisite ingredient at a time.

Victoria’s story begins in South Carolina and winds through Italy and New York, among other places, before landing in Charlotte, North Carolina, where she now calls home. A graduate of the University of South Carolina MIBS program, Victoria worked in corporate beauty in Manhattan before making the move back south in 2006.

Her roots run deep in Italy, with a father born in Puglia and family visits during her school years that kept the connection alive. Later, she spent time living in Milan and Turin, traveling across Italy and falling in love with its flavors, culture, and craftsmanship.

Victoria Custodi, the founder of Zia Pia, in her Charlotte, NC, warehouse.
When it comes to her favorite regions of Italy, Puglia holds a special place in her heart for its olive oil, seafood, and endless sunshine. Lombardy is close behind, thanks to the dear friends made in Milan over the years. And then there’s Umbria, where the food, according to Victoria, has a uniquely soulful character unlike anywhere else. This central Italian region also happens to have been the home to her beloved Aunt Pia.

Zia Pia was a gifted home cook from the medieval hilltop town of Orvieto. Pia effortlessly prepared multi-course meals from her tiny 1950’s kitchen. She lived to be 100 years old, passing in 2013, the same year Victoria launched her company in tribute.

Victoria remembers her aunt’s cooking as the epitome of simplicity and love, meals like pastina in brodo or a perfectly ripe garden tomato from the local farmer, topped with just fresh basil, salt and olive oil. Humble dishes, yet unforgettable. It’s the kind of food that leaves a lasting impression, not because it’s elaborate, but because it’s made with care.

An assortment of Italian products imported by Zia Pia.
That same sense of honest, humble quality drives the sourcing behind Zia Pia’s products. Victoria works exclusively with non-industrial, family-run producers across Italy, artisans who uphold generations of tradition, flavor, and design. Her focus is as much on what’s inside the package as on the elegant design outside.

Their best sellers? Pasta and olive oil, naturally. But the big news is the launch of Zia Pia’s Signature line: sauces and spreads, pasta, and oil that reflect everything the company stands for: authenticity, simplicity, clean ingredients, and exceptional flavor. Each item is a love letter to the Italian way of life. 

