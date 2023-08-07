How to Pronounce Italian Eateries
Appetito's language instructor, Luna, is back with a pronunciation lesson for the distinct places in Italy to eat.
More from Appetito
The Summer of Prosciutto at NYC’s Sistina Restaurant
A famed NYC restaurateur has brought a beloved Italian product over for the summer. Here are the details on a Prosciutto di Parma pop-up at Sistina Restaurant in Manhattan.
Making Pasta from Scratch: Five Tips from a Food Network Star
Chef and Food Network star Antonia Lofaso shares five tips for pasta making at home.
The Wonders of a Wedge Salad According to Max Tucci
The author of "The Delmonico Way!" shares a story about his grandfather's culinary invention and his favorite contemporary recipe from NYC's La Goulue.
Angelo Competiello Has Found the Sweet Spot Between Italian and Italian-American
The first-generation Italian-American chef, butcher, and entrepreneur has had a busy year, beating Bobby Flay, getting ready to open a new restaurant, and bridging the gap between two cultures that can be at odds.