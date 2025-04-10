Juliet Italian Kitchen Brings a Spring Wine Series to Austin

Tucked into some of Austin’s most beloved neighborhoods, Juliet Italian Kitchen has quietly become a local favorite—bringing with it the romance of rustic Italian cooking and the hospitality of a dinner at nonna’s. Owned by Austin locals Dan and Donna Wilkins, Juliet isn’t just about pasta and pinot . It’s about building a community, one neighborhood at a time.

With locations in Zilker Park, the Arboretum, and now the historic Georgetown Square, Juliet’s vision is as much about place as it is about plate. That spirit is on full display this spring as the restaurant kicks off its inaugural Spring Wine Festival Series, a three-part tasting experience that aims to bring winemakers and wine lovers together under one roof—or in Juliet’s case, three.

Fourteen wines are showcases at each Spring Wine Festival Series event at Juliet Italian Kitchen in Austin.

Curated by the ever-thoughtful Wine Director Stephanie Eberle, each event showcases 14 wines—ranging from crisp whites to rosés to celebratory bubbles. These aren’t your average pours, either. Stephanie partners with winemakers, distributors, and insiders to share stories behind each bottle, creating a space where learning is as important as sipping.

The kickoff at the Barton Springs location last weekend set the tone with an energetic crowd and beautifully paired bites. Next up - Georgetown on April 13th , held inside the Masonic Lodge-turned-restaurant, where live music and the aromas from Executive Chef Brendan Shinsel’s kitchen collide. The series wraps on April 27th at the Arboretum location with its largest event yet—featuring Mauri Gall Coupet from Gramona alongside an expanded lineup of wines.

Juliet isn’t stopping when the last cork pops. A Fall Wine Festival Series is already in the works, and in the meantime, wine lovers can keep their palates primed with “Flights and Bites,” a more casual, ongoing educational tasting series, or indulge in one of Stephanie’s seasonal wine dinners.

The Vino Vibrations series combines wine and music at Juliet Italian Kitchen locations in Austin.

And then there’s Vino Vibrations, Juliet’s answer to the age-old question - what pairs best with a glass of wine? Music, of course. This rotating series of live performances is Juliet’s way of tuning into the rhythm of each neighborhood. Whether it's a jazz duo easing you into Sunday supper or a DJ pulsing through Saturday brunch, Vino Vibrations celebrates the sounds that make each community sing.

At Juliet Italian Kitchen, it’s never just about what’s on the table. It’s about what’s happening around it.