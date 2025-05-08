Skip to Content
Italy on Madison: Italian Design, Food & Fashion in NYC

Italy on Madison is back for its third edition, bringing Italian fashion, design, food, and beauty to NYC with three days of public events and exclusive showcases.

1:00 PM EDT on May 8, 2025

The Italian Trade Agency's "Italy on Madison" celebration will take place from May 13th - 15th.

Italy on Madison is back. From May 13 - 15, the Italian Trade Agency will open the doors of its Madison Avenue townhouse for a three-day celebration of all things Made in Italy. This is the third edition of the event, and this year’s lineup is bigger, brighter, and more interactive than ever, spotlighting fashion, design, beauty, food, and wellness in the heart of the Upper East Side.

Curated by INTERNI editor Gilda Bojardi and renowned designer Paola Navone, the event transforms the agency’s historic space into a stunning Italian home. Each room reflects a part of daily life, with over 100 pieces from more than 40 Italian furniture brands bringing it all to life.

Attendees can sample regional Italian bites, sip wine during live pairings, test skin care products, and sit in on talks and styling sessions led by top editors, chefs, and entrepreneurs.

Some of the events are open to the public, while others—like the Grand Opening Party and select panels—are by invitation only.

Highlights this year include:

  • A risotto-making session with Chef Riccardo Orfino
  • A guided fragrance exploration hosted by The Smelling Club’s Steven Gavrielatos
  • Live runway fashion moments during the invite-only opening night
  • Face yoga with beauty and wellness pros
  • A behind-the-scenes fashion shoot with photographer Samantha Rapp
  • And a spirited “What Drink Are You?” tasting with performance artists The Bumbys

If you’re in NYC next week, it’s worth a stop—especially if you want a taste of Italy without leaving the city. Public sessions are free to attend, held inside the Italian Trade Agency headquarters just off Madison Avenue at 33 E. 67th Street.

More info, including the full schedule and list of participating brands, can be found here. Follow along on Instagram at @extraitastyle.

