Appetito Hosts ITA Talks: “Meat & Mingle” with Red Wine and Salumi

In a panel discussion on Tuesday (4/29) at the Italian Trade Agency’s offices in New York City, Appetito’s Co-founder and Editor-in-Chief Andrew Cotto hosted industry experts to dive into salumi and red wine in a discussion entitled “Meat & Mingle” as part of the ITA Talks series.

Appetito and the ITA welcomed salumi expert Francesco Lupo of Arcadia Foods and a brand ambassador for Ferrarini USA, along with Susannah Gold, a certified sommelier and founder of Vigneto Communications.

The opening reception at the ITA Talks event on 4/29.

The panelists were joined by Chef Fabrizio Facchini, of the Association of Italian Chefs in New York, who prepares a curated tasting menu, highlighting the featured products, for each event.

The "ITA Talks" series promotes, through panel discussions and dining, Italian gastronomic products available in America. Tuesday marked the fourth in a series of monthly occasions, over the first half of 2025, where Appetito will serve as the co-host of such events.

Chef Fabrizio Facchini (right), with Appetito's Andrew Cotto, explaining the menu for the "Meat & Mingle" ITA Talks event.

The evening began with a reception in the grand lobby of the Italian Trade Agency on the Upper East Side with sips of Lambrusco and light bites featuring Prosciutto di Parma and a mortadella mousse, respectively.

In the main salon, Erica Di Giovancarlo, Italian Trade Commissioner and Executive Director for the United States, welcomed panelists and audience members before turning the hosting duties over to Mr. Cotto who led the discussion in two halves, focusing on salumi and then red wine, equal parts fun and educational.

The food and wine offerings at the ITA Talks "Meat & Mingle" event.

In an abridged masterclass on cured meats, Mr. Lupo, who is also the President of The Consorzio del Prosciutto di Parma , explained the difference between salumi and salami, the origins of the various salumi products, the Italian regions that export to America, the process for production and regulation, uses in domestic cuisine as well as the health benefits of cured meats from Italy. Ms. Gold, an Italian wine expert, introduced nine regional red wines, explaining their composition and manner in which each compliments cured meats.

The conversation ended with a Q&A before guests were invited to the reception area to enjoy the offerings prepared by Chef Facchini, including a cornucopia of cured meats, pickled vegetables, breads, rice salad, and gnocchi with Taleggio and speck. Dessert included a dark chocolate bites and hazelnut cantuccini. The wines served with the meal were Chianti Classico from Tuscany, Rosato from Emilia-Romagna, Dolcetto d'Alba from Piedmont, and Cannonau di Sardegna (Sardinia).

Video highlights of the evening can be found below:

The next ITA Talks event will be on May 20th.

Editor's note: This post was sponsored by ITA.