From Alpine Peaks to Mediterranean Shores: Two Adler Escapes

One of Italy’s many hidden treasures are the Adler Spa and Resort, a family-owned chain that began in the Dolomites and has spread to several locations throughout the country. Each location has its own special charms, and I was able to enjoy not one, but two of these delightful spots on a recent visit. Best of all, since it’s still a family-run business, the Adler feels personal, warm, and welcoming, as if you’re staying with friends rather than an impersonal hotel.



The Adler Spa Resort DOLOMITI

The Adler Spa Resort DOLOMITI is where it all began. Nestled in the heart of Ortisei, it feels like a sanctuary: local Tyrolean charm meets modern luxury. The resort's architecture harmonizes with the surrounding Dolomite peaks, offering guests panoramic views and a deep connection to nature. Look out nearly any window and you’ll see the majestic Dolomites rising up around you, and in winter, you can literally step outside and be whisked by the chairlifts to enjoy a day of skiing, returning in the evening to soak in the warm, rejuvenating Jacuzzi or laze in the heated indoor or outdoor pools.

The Aufguss and spa room welcomes guests at dawn. ©Ray Bartlett 2025

But the location isn’t the only reason to come here. Guests come to the Adler to restore their health, to enjoy treatments and relaxation that goes beyond the typical. Customized diet plans, detoxing, and even cryogenic weight loss treatments are all offered here.

The expansive indoor pool at the Adler Spa Resort DOLOMITI. @Ray Bartlett 2025

Culinary experiences at Adler DOLOMITI are equally impressive. The resort's restaurants serve a fusion of Mediterranean and Tyrolean cuisine, emphasizing fresh, local ingredients. Guests can enjoy a sumptuous buffet breakfast, a light afternoon snack, and a gourmet dinner, all included in the half-board plan. The stately, dark, cozy bar is a great place to meet friends or sip something after dinner.

Dessert done right. A perfect end to the meal. @Ray Bartlett 2025

The Adler Spa Resort SICILIA

At the opposite end of the country, overlooking the Mediterranean, sits the Adler Spa Resort SICILIA, a secluded, self-contained paradise that abuts a beautiful nature reserve and has paths down to the sea, though you may not ever need to leave the resort grounds: The Thalasso pool, the Aufguss sauna experience, the massage and relaxation rooms...and the dining make it easy to simply forget that there’s another world out there. Bikes are available, and the walking trails lead through olive groves and pastoral beauty.

The spectacular Thalasso pool overlooks the bright blue Mediterranean. @ Ray Bartlett 2025

The SICILIA is uniquely built into the hillside, too, so for such a large resort it has a relatively small footprint, fitting in with the landscape, a part of it, rather than feeling ostentatious. The in-ground rooms also offer outstanding privacy – great for celebs and guests who’d rather not call attention to themselves.

Nestled into the hillside, the Adler Spa Resort SICILIA blends with the surrounding landscape. @Ray Bartlett 2025

Dining at the SICILIA is a culinary journey through regional flavors. The resort's restaurants offer à la carte menus that highlight local produce, fresh seafood, and estate-grown ingredients. The cocktail program is equally noteworthy, featuring original creations that rival those found in Italy's top cities.

The Aufguss

All the Adler locations bring Tyrolean charm to the resort experience, and among the many touches is the Aufguss, a guided sauna experience that has to be seen to be believed. It begins with the participants gathering outside the sauna and removing their clothes (some opt for a towel for modesty, and a towel to sit on is required). Once inside the room, the sauna master closes the door, turns on music, and the Aufguss begins: A meditative heat, sweat, and aromatherapy, in which the Master uses a towel to fan superheated, scented water vapor around the room. There’s something almost hypnotic in sitting – sweating from every pore – while the room is bathed in scent of pine, eucalyptus, lavender, tangerine, listening to music that might be ‘80s rock or classical. In the SICILIA, the Aufguss room looks out on a stellar view of the sea. The experience only lasts twelve to fifteen minutes, after which the custom is to take an optional cold plunge bath.

The furnace-like heat of the Aufguss spa is a purification ritual. @Ray Bartlett 2025

Choosing Your Adler Experience

Whether you seek the invigorating mountain air of the Dolomites or the soothing sea breeze of Sicily, Adler Spa Resorts provide unparalleled experiences perfectly tailored to your desires. Each location offers a unique blend of natural beauty, luxurious accommodations, and exceptional wellness and culinary offerings.

A cheese board awaits hungry guests. @Ray Bartlett 2025

Embark on a journey to Adler Spa Resort DOLOMITI for alpine adventures and Tyrolean hospitality, or retreat to Adler Spa Resort SICILIA for coastal relaxation and Mediterranean charm.

The Adler Spa Resort also has locations in Tuscany, as well as several other locations in South Tyrol, each catering to a different clientele.

Whichever you choose, a rejuvenating, luxurious escape awaits.