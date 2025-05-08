Serie A: The Sweet Slice of Victory and…Cheesecake!

At Appetito, we invite our readers to embrace all aspects of the Italian lifestyle and there’s no denying that soccer is an integral part of life in Italy. For those unfamiliar with the country’s top league, be sure to check out this guide to get up to speed.

This week marks matchday 36 in Serie A and that means that only three games remain in the season. And for spectators, this year is proving to offer a suspenseful end to the season, with the potential winner of this year’s Scudetto (championship title) still unknown. With Napoli and Inter entangled in a battle for the top spot, it seems that fans will be forced to wait until the very end to see which of the two clubs will raise the trophy. But beyond these two clubs, there’s still room for a surprise ending to it all. For more details and a delicious gameday recipe, be sure to keep reading. Buona partita!

As a fourth Scudetto title nears, Napoli fans remain forever faithful in honoring the iconic legacy of soccer legend Diego Maradona. Photo by Jovan Vasiljević via Unsplash

Napoli, Inter, Atalanta: Final Sprint for the Scudetto

All signs point to Napoli celebrating its fourth Scudetto, but that doesn’t mean that a clamorous ending is out of the question. Inter still has a go at celebrating their second consecutive Scudetto—as long as Napoli loses one of its next matches. But judging by how Napoli is playing and a recent dip in Inter’s performance, it appears there’s a razor-thin chance of this happening. And while the focus remains on the battle between Napoli and Inter, Atalanta could theoretically still win the Scudetto; something that would require both Napoli and Inter to lose their final three matches. And while it’s unlikely, fans of La Dea can’t help but to hold onto hope that their first ever Serie A championship title is still attainable.

When & Where To Watch

Torino vs. Inter

Sun, May 11 at 12:00pm EST on Paramount +

Napoli vs. Genoa

Sun, May 11 at 2:45pm EST on Paramount +

Atalanta vs. Roma

Mon, May 12 at 2:45pm EST on Paramount +

Lazio vs. Juventus – Battling for the Champions League

A clash between Lazio and Juventus is set to unfold on Saturday in Rome, as both clubs fight for a spot in the UEFA Champions League. Having seen their respective Scudetto dreams fade, their attentions have shifted towards entering next year’s competition among Europe’s most elite football clubs. Their last match ended in a 1-0 win for Juventus, after Lazio defender Mario Gila scored an own goal in the 85th minute; an episode that Lazio will be eager to avoid in this rematch. To complicate matters, Roma is also tied with Juventus and Lazio at 63 points. This means that a draw between Lazio and Juventus offers Roma an opportunity to jump ahead of both clubs in the standings, leaving them out in the cold for a coveted spot in the Champions League. With so much riding on this match, you will not want to miss this one!

When & Where To Watch

Lazio vs. Juventus

Sat, May 10 at 12:00pm EST on Paramount +

This slice of pistachio cheesecake from Risotteria Melotti in Rome features a classic, American-inspired cookie crust. It’s also gluten-free! Photo: Justin Patulli

Gameday Recipe

For this week’s gameday recipe, it’s all about simplicity and versatility, making cheesecake the perfect choice. Though it may seem like an unusual pairing for a soccer match, let’s be honest: this dessert is loved by almost everyone and few would ever refuse a slice of it. Plus, it’s also a winning treat choice for the Mother’s Day weekend! In recent years, this American classic has become incredibly popular in Italy and has made its way onto menus across the country. It’s worth noting that many Italian versions of cheesecake tend to omit the traditional crust, opting for a cookie crumble garnish instead.

With its creamy texture, there’s something incredibly satisfying about cheesecake, not to mention that hundreds of variations exist, meaning that there’s likely an option to please any palate. And while you could purchase one from your favorite local bakery, there’s no denying that homemade is always better. If you’re looking for a simple recipe and can’t get enough of coffee, check out this amaretti and coffee cheesecake; it’s the perfect game-time companion, regardless of what time the matches air in your timezone.