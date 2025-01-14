Serie A Soccer: Embracing a Culture of Food and Fun

Like food, soccer (or calcio) is the lifeblood of Italian society. It’s one of the few countries with a top-selling newspaper dedicated entirely to sports –– primarily soccer. Being a culture of passionate people, it’s not surprising to find Italians debating about the game over Sunday lunch or a quick espresso with friends and family.

As an Italian-Canadian, I grew up playing soccer and always saw it as a way to preserve my heritage. I can distinctly remember the tremendous pride I felt when Italy won the World Cup in 2006; such an indescribable emotion. But in those days, apart from the azzurri national team, coverage of Serie A soccer — the country’s top professional soccer league — was far more difficult to access when living abroad. Today, thanks to streaming platforms like Paramount + in the United States, soccer is now within the reach of anyone, anywhere.

To offer our readers the complete Italian experience, Appetito is launching a weekly column that highlights the most anticipated events of each upcoming weekend in Serie A, along with some game day recipe recommendations. We aim to inspire connection with family and friends by wholly embracing the Italian lifestyle, through good food and drink, plus the fun of the game.

The Fundamentals of Serie A

The Serie A season consists of 38 games per team, beginning in late August and generally ending in late May. The league is made up of 20 teams, with each playing one another twice per season. Most matches are played on Saturday and Sunday, with the exception of a few held on a Friday or Monday. And while less common, there are also times when the league holds a round of midweek matches.

The point structure of Serie A is fairly simple, with teams racing to reach 90 points for the league’s top spot. In Italy, this championship title is referred to as the “Scudetto.” A win is awarded three points, while a tie secures both teams with one. And as one would expect, no points are awarded for a loss. But even if only one team can claim the league title, the top four teams are automatically entered into the UEFA Champions League; a separate league that sees Europe’s top clubs compete against one another the following year.

Each season, the bottom three teams (out of 20) are relegated (or demoted) to the Serie B league, which is a lower division. Meanwhile, the top three teams in Serie B are promoted to Serie A. This keeps things both competitive and interesting, as dynamics can change from one season to the next. And while there’s some variation from year to year, several teams are sure to make it each season. Among these are the “seven sisters,” a name given to the league’s most competitive clubs. Over the years, there have been some changes, but today they are: Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Roma, Lazio, Napoli, and Atalanta.

The 2024/25 Season So Far

This season has been nothing short of exciting as Napoli, Atalanta, and Inter Milan vie for first place. The arrival of coach Antonio Conte and his tactical acumen in Napoli has ignited hope that the team can win its fourth Scudetto, only two years since its last victory. With a robust roster, defending champions Inter Milan are working relentlessly to retain their title. Meanwhile, Atalanta is in pursuit of making history, hoping to win its first ever Scudetto! The fierce competition unfolds as teams like Juventus, AC Milan, Lazio, Fiorentina, and Roma all undergo transitions with new coaches. All this is sure to keep things exciting as the landscape of Italian soccer is reshaped.

American Presence in Serie A

Though an Italian league, Serie A actually boasts a strong North American presence. There are currently eight clubs under American ownership, including AC Milan, Inter Milan, Roma, Atalanta, and Fiorentina. On the other hand, Canadian dairy giant Saputo owns Bologna. But American influence in Serie A doesn’t end there, with several American players presently on the roster for some of the league’s top teams. A few notable American players include Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie and AC Milan right winger Christian Pulisic. From investors and players to viewers, there’s no doubt that Serie A soccer continues to gain popularity in the North American market.

Food, Fun, and Entertainment

Similar to NFL tailgating culture, Italian soccer fans gather outside the stadium to enjoy a warm panino filled with salamella (a grilled pork sausage), in addition to caramelized onions and roast peppers. And while Italians love their wine, beer is the drink of choice for fans on gameday, with Peroni being a popular choice.

Meanwhile, dining rituals among fans can vary depending on the time and day of a game. Some head to local bars (often near the stadium) to meet up with friends and join in post-game festivities, while others opt to enjoy the match from the comfort of their couch. And with family lunch or dinner still sacred in Italian culture, many gather with relatives to catch the action and either celebrate a victory or commiserate a loss.

Given our time zone difference in North America, we can easily adapt and recreate traditions to accommodate our schedules. If a game is played in the morning, you may want to opt for a brunch vibe with charcuterie on the menu. On the other hand, for games later in the day, consider hosting your friends for a pre-game lunch or post-game dinner. You can customize your menu based on who’s playing, maybe serving Roman supplì when Roma and Lazio go head to head, or perhaps pizza fritta when Napoli is playing. When it comes to Italian food, the options are endless and we’re here to help you make bella figura with your social circle.

Join Us Each Week

Whether you’re an avid sports fan or not, gathering with friends to catch a Serie A soccer match is a great excuse to enjoy delicious food and great company. You also don’t need to be an expert of the game to get in on the fun energy it creates. And chances are, if you’re a regular visitor of Appetito, you already subscribe to the notion of la dolce vita, making this popular Italian social ritual a must-try. Each week, we’ll give you recipe recommendations for dishes or drinks, along with products that can help you create the perfect atmosphere for a Serie A soccer gathering. Finally, we’d love to hear from you on our social media pages with your recipes and any other ideas you’d love us to feature for the big matches. A presto!