Meraki Market Celebrates Three Generations of Italian Women

When mother and daughter duo, Daniella Spera and Madison Spera-Ramirez, lost the matriarch of the family, they felt like everything was falling apart. That is until a special delivery of a potted plant - a reminder and possibly even a nudge from the other side - that planted the seed of an idea that would blossom into Meraki Market in Haddonfield, NJ (outside of Philadelphia).

“My Mommom, Anna, led our family. What she said, went,” Madison said. “She was the shoulder to cry on, the one to handle the hardships, and celebrate the hardest when there were wins. In true Italian grandmother style, she always made sure we were well-fed and taken care of. She loved fiercely; she was a force. When she passed, we felt lost.”

The signature Anna candle, made with love in honor of the family’s matriarch.

Anna is the inspiration behind Meraki Market, a funky mix of unique style pieces, home furnishings, and plants, all with a magical and mystical current running through everything. “A friend of mine has a store in Kentucky, selling home furnishings and plants. Mommom would send me her Facebook posts all the time talking about how ‘sharp’ her stuff in the store was," Madison recalled. "When Mommom passed, my friend sent me a beautiful potted plant. It got delivered. I looked at my mom and said, ‘Mommom loved seeing Olivia’s store…there’s nothing like it here’.”

Without missing a beat, Daniella suggested they open a shop. “Opening Meraki allowed somewhere for our grief to go," Madison said. "We were given the opportunity to restructure our lives and our family and create something more meaningful than we ever could have imagined.”

The signature mural in the shop.

The shop has a big wrought iron greenhouse in the center that’s full of plants. You’ll find unique items, many from local artisans, lining the walls. A light scent of sage weaves throughout the air. Pick up a stick of palo santo, lavender or other herbs; choose a crystal that speaks to you. An altar filled with prayer cards, photos of loved ones, and little mementos, like lipstick, or a piece of jewelry, invites all who feel called to drop off something they’d like to release for the next full moon and give an offering in exchange.

In the back of the shop are two doors painted with an exotic mural that starts at the forest floor and includes botanical elements and a protective evil eye to represent being held by our ancestors, concluding with a collection of stars that are two constellations (one for Anna, and one for Madison’s son). Through the doors is the room where Madison conducts aura readings.

Some of the Italian-inspired items found at Meraki Market.

Even though Meraki is a Greek word, Madison and her mother are Italian. In addition to the beautiful plants and specialty home goods, you’ll also find a little corner of the shop that has an ode to Italy and Italian magic, after all, tarot did originate in Milan. “Because everything in the shop is hand-chosen by my mom or I, the Italian-inspired goodies naturally roll in as an extension of who we are," Madison said. "The Italian butcher cookbook is a nod to my great grandparents’ butcher shop ‘Ralph’s Meat Market’ on 11th & Morris in South Philly. I’m curious and eager to learn more about my ancestors and Italian roots and want to make sure that those practices and traditions don’t get lost in the upbringing of my children.”

Meraki is the only shop in South Jersey that does aura readings. Aura photography captures a moment in time and provides you with visual insight into your energetic state, feelings, goals and/or thoughts. Your aura is as unique as you; every photo is different, and every aura is beautiful. “We had to have the camera built just for us, and I had to study energy and color for about a year before we were ready to bring it into the shop," Madison said. "We just celebrated one year of readings this April! The magic in the aura room; the sacredness of these readings is beyond anything I ever could have imagined. It is an honor and a privilege to be trusted with someone’s energy." Madison will be taking maternity leave mid-June but mark your calendars to book a session with her come fall.

Inside the aura-reading room.

“I want people to enter Meraki and feel loved and supported and held. We are a community-based shop," Madison said. "We want you to be able to sit on our couch and join in on conversation, to cry and laugh with us….and maybe you’ll find a plant you love while you’re at it.”