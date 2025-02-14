Meet Nicole Ponti, Founder of Italian Lifestyle Brand, Body By Rigatoni 

I crossed paths with Italian American Nicole Ponti one dreary day last February, amongst the alleyways of Naples’ historical Quartieri Spagnoli neighborhood. Welcoming, warm, and seamlessly fitting in with the local Neapolitans at our lunch table, Nicole spoke passionately about her newest project, Body By Rigatoni, a brand in her own words, “Influenced by Italian culture and for pasta lovers enjoying life.”

Growing up in an Italian American household, always curious and hungry, Nicole spent her free time absorbing her grandfather’s stories of life in Italy, only dreaming of one day relieving these nostalgic moments for herself. Flash forward to a decade in the hospitality industry, an unforgettable cross-country Italian vacation, family loss, and following her creative instinct, Body By Rigatoni was born.

I was able to reconnect with Nicole this January in the city that has profoundly influenced her, Naples, and we chatted about her brand being born, exciting projects, Italian culture, and some insider tips.

** Some responses have been trimmed for length and clarity **

What inspired you to create and launch Body By Rigatoni? What is behind the name of the brand?

Body By Rigatoni is an Italian Inspired lifestyle brand Influenced by culture. The name began as nothing more than a self-proclaimed nickname—something I casually said in passing. Growing up Italian American, pasta was always a staple in my diet, and even now, as an adult working in an Italian American restaurant, that hasn’t changed. In America’s diet-obsessed culture, pasta is often labeled as a "cheat meal" or something to be avoided. But when I say Body By Rigatoni, it’s my way of embracing and celebrating the role of pasta in my life. Because for me, pasta isn’t just food—it’s culture, tradition, and identity. Body By Rigatoni is more than just a brand—it’s an extension of who I am. The name was born from my personal love story with Italy, a place that has profoundly shaped me. Through this brand, I share the places I love, the incredible people I’ve met, the food, and the rich culture that inspires me.

The inspiration behind Body By Rigatoni developed organically from my life experiences. My mom is at the heart of it all—she is the true driving force behind the brand. Just a month before she passed away, she unknowingly designed the first Body By Rigatoni product: an apron. Today, I sell it in her honor, carrying her name, Vera, as a tribute to her love, creativity, and role in shaping this journey.

Nicole Ponti with her mother, Vera, the inspiration behind Body By Rigatoni.

Can you share the inspiration and design process behind your Body by Rigatoni collections? What is your favorite collection or item that to you is the essence of the brand?

The inspiration behind my t-shirts and designs comes from my personal experiences in Italy. Each design is more than just an idea—it’s inspired by someone or has a story behind its creation, reflecting the people and moments that have shaped my connection to Italy.

There are a few items that hold a special place in my heart. First is the "Vera Apron", designed by my mom, which will forever be available on bodybyrigatoni.com in honor of her name, Vera.

Another design I’m particularly proud of is the denim apron I created in collaboration with Casa Cometa. Terry Di Renzo, an incredibly talented artist with a studio in Naples’s historic Quartieri Spagnoli, has been a major source of inspiration. Working with Terry has been a significant accomplishment for me. I’m also lucky to feature the ceramic plates she designs and paints at all my Body By Rigatoni pop-up events.

What are the feelings you want to provoke when your community wears one of your pieces?

When someone wears Body By Rigatoni, I don’t want them to think it’s about fashion but what the brand truly represents: bridging the gap between Italian and Italian Americans. I am someone who lives with my heart in two places—Italy and the United States. While Body By Rigatoni may have a fun name, it carries a deeper meaning rooted in this rich, shared history and the connection between these two worlds.

Personally, when I wear Body By Rigatoni, the emotions I feel are deeply connected to my mom and the way I’ve navigated her passing. Knowing she always dreamed of my happiness, I’ve poured all my love for her into this passion project. Body by Rigatoni represents a brand and my journey through grieving her loss and the personal growth that has come from it. It’s a testament to her legacy and my continued path forward, being driven by my love of her.

Aside from Italian culture and cuisine, your passion also lies in collaborating and community building. What are some of the memorable collaborations you're most proud of?

I’m incredibly proud to have collaborated with Napoletano photographer Ciro Pipoli. I’ve admired his work for many years, so when I first reached out to him for a photoshoot in Naples, I didn’t expect him to be interested. To my surprise, we ended up working together on two photoshoots. The first photoshoot with Ciro meant so much to me because it involved many friends who opened their hearts and city to me. We all came together, running around the city on one of August's hottest days, fully embodying my brand.

Working with La Fabbrica Della Pasta di Gragnano has also been an incredible honor. They found Body By Rigatoni on Instagram in June 2024, and shortly after, they opened the doors of their Fabbrica for me to learn about their family history and the intricate process of pasta making.

Items from the Body By Rigatoni Italian lifestyle collection.

You visit Naples multiple times a year. What drew you to this Italian city?

It’s true that I am deeply drawn to Naples. My infatuation with uncovering my roots began at a very young age, likely sparked by hearing my family talk about our origins in Naples and Sorrento. Growing up, those words created an image in my mind and a connection to a place I had yet to experience, and over time, that connection only grew stronger.

I felt an undeniable connection to the city when I first set foot in Naples. When I speak to Americans who have visited, they often ask me what it is about Naples that I love so much. The answer is simple: it embodies everything I ever imagined Italy to be. The sea, the people's warmth, the city's ever-changing colors as the light shifts throughout the day. The open markets, the thrill of a motorino just a little too close, the scent of fish in the air and the random aroma of pane fresco in the street. And, of course, all the food was simply unforgettable and most definitely something I crave after I leave. Naples isn’t just a city; it’s a feeling, rhythm, and way of life that has influenced my life tremendously.

In many ways, Naples reminds me of New York. These two cities share a deep and historic bond, one that has profoundly shaped both places. I have built my “Italian family” in Naples, people whom I refer to as “the family you choose.”

Body By Rigatoni founder Nicole Ponti with an item from her collection.

When you are daydreaming about Italy but can’t make it to the mainland, where are some places you retreat to to feel that Italian spirit you miss?

At home with my family I feel the deepest connection to the Italian spirit and my roots. I love those moments when we’re all sitting around the table, just belly laughing about nothing in particular. Or when I come home to find my aunt’s car in the driveway, knowing we’re all going to be together. Honestly, it’s my favorite feeling. Whenever I’m craving Neapolitan-style pizza or Pasta Genovese, I always visit Song'E Napule—it’s my go-to spot.

I host a lot of pop-up events for Body by Rigatoni at Italian festivals, which has been a great way to connect more with the community. It’s been really fun to open up to a wider audience and become more active within the Italian American community.

Are there any upcoming collaborations, events, or new collections you’re most excited about?

I really want to focus on the connection between New York and Naples, exploring how these two cities are intertwined. With this focus, there may even be the possibility of hosting an event in a city I truly love.

In your own words, what is the essence of Italian life that keeps you inspired and returning for more?

One of the things I love most about Italian culture is their attention to detail. Everything they do has purpose and reason behind it. Take the way they eat, for example—they’re very specific about their courses and the order in which they enjoy them. I truly admire this aspect of the culture. They don’t just do things “however”; there’s meaning behind every action. Food is such an important part of the day—not just because they love it, but because it’s deeply embedded in their culture. They don’t eat just to eat; it’s a celebration of tradition, family, and connection.

This is a silly one, but I also love walking. In my life in America, I love taking walks. But there’s something about walking in Italy that I absolutely love. It’s a simple pleasure that I always miss when I come back home. The walks just feel better in Italy— it could be the change in atmosphere, the pace of life, or the stunning surroundings, but there’s nothing quite like it. It is a walk to nowhere, with most likely no purpose, and sometimes, somehow, I get a gelato.

