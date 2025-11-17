Meet the Magic Mind Behind Midnight Pasta

It was the night of the 2025 home opener for the Philadelphia Eagles against the Dallas Cowboys (Philly won). Naturally, half the guests at the Midnight Pasta Party were sporting green or their favorite Eagles jersey. Strangers became friends as they shouted across the table, “What’s the score?” to others sneaking peeks at the game on their phone between courses of steak pizzaiola and fried zucchini from the chef’s garden.

Like the “Midnight Margaritas” scene from the movie Practical Magic, a Midnight Pasta Party is the Italian American version with Philly heart. Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra play loudly in the background as you knead, dance, and roll homemade pasta before sitting down to a family-style multicourse meal.

“Midnight pasta is based solely around the way my family parties, and the way they host and experience food together,” said Natalia Lepore Hagan, creator of Midnight Pasta, Philadelphia-based chef, storyteller, and lifelong pasta lover. Somehow, she manages to bottle up her family’s party experience and gift it to anyone who joins one of her events. It's part pasta-making class, part festive party, and part history and cultural lesson as guests learn Natalia’s grandfather’s recipes and share stories with one another.

Guests share laughs, wine, and conversation during a family-style dinner at the Midnight Pasta Party in Philadelphia. Photo by Locorriere.

It’s easy to see the value of taking the pasta class and enjoying a unique, delicious meal, but guests who attend walk away with much more. The people you meet and the unique and individual stories shared make it unforgettable. The feeling of sitting down at the communal table when Natalia says “tonight, you’re my family,” and the joy of enjoying a meal that was collectively created by everyone in the building—guests making the pasta, chefs creating the sauce, ingredients grown in someone’s mother’s garden.

I can’t think of a better collaborative and community-experience. There is a reason these events sell out so fast. I was lucky enough to experience my first Midnight Pasta Party, and I am already plotting my return.

Natalia, where did the idea of Midnight Pasta come from? Give us a glimpse at your origin story.

I learned pasta making at my grandfather's side. Midnight Pasta is a version of the way I grew up around a big, shared table and a large bowl of homemade pasta in the center of it. I love being able to give this experience to strangers that leave our tables feeling like family.

I can confirm you do achieve the family and communal-style experience for your guests. If you could sum up one of your Midnight Pasta Party events in a few words for those who might be curious…

Joyful, loud, family-style chaos—in the best possible way. It’s flour on your hands, wine in your glass, strangers who become friends, and a table that feels like home.

You make hosting these events look effortless, but I know there is a lot of work behind the scenes. What is a typical day-in-the life?

A day in the life is pretty hectic for me as a small business owner. I wake up quite early and go to my favorite reformer Pilates class. I work from home on emails and administrative work, booking private parties and working on menu development. I shop for all of our dinner party ingredients personally, mostly in the Italian market or with my friends at Riverwards who help me get super local produce. If it's the day of a party, I'm in the kitchen by 11 am or noon and I'm there hosting and then cleaning until about 11pm. It's a full-time gig!

That is a busy day! You spend so much time and energy into creating thoughtful experiences for your guests. How do you spend a day off?

Food! SO much food!! Philly has some of the most incredible restaurants and I am so lucky to live here. A day off would be lunch in the Italian Market and a long walk with my boyfriend then a dinner with my favorite food friends, laughing over delicious wine and food.

100% agree with you. Philly is a foodie gem. Aside from the Midnight Pasta Party events, do you also make and sell pasta or do collaborations and pop ups around the city?

Yes! We do tons of collaborations around the city, you can keep up with those events on our Instagram @midnightpastaco and website midnightpasta.com.

Do you have a go-to favorite pasta recipe?

My mother’s Pasta e Cece recipe is my favorite. A very simple chickpea, rosemary and garlic sauce with orecchiette.

The food was delicious, and each course was such a unique combination of flavors. Where do you get your inspiration for the menu?

Our incredible chef Chelsea Krier and I come up with the menus together. We love throwing ideas off of each other and finding inspiration in our conversations. Everything is based on what produce is locally produced so it changes with the seasons. You wouldn't ever receive the same menu in a different season.

To experience a Midnight Pasta Party for yourself, check out her upcoming events and follow her Instagram for pop up and collabs.