Mo Pittle Goes Italian in Austin with Panciuto

“Come as you are and come hungry.” For Mo Pittle, eating out is about comfort, community and a good time. Mo is the owner of Panciuto, the recently opened Italian American restaurant in Austin’s Hyde Park neighborhood. With black-and-white checkered floors and generous portions, the restaurant reflects his vision of the perfect neighborhood gathering place.

Mo is also the owner of Jewboy Burgers, an Austin classic. Before burgers and spaghetti, he studied advertising at the University of Texas at Austin and played drums in a cover band on weekends. Mo recently sat down with Appetito to talk about Panciuto and what makes a neighborhood restaurant work.

A taste of Panciuto’s Italian American comfort food. Photo by Chad Wadsworth.

What did your experience as a co-owner of Umarell teach you about the Italian restaurant you wanted?

If I’ve learned anything about owning a restaurant, efficiency is key. The best ideas executed inefficiently will ultimately fail. There were some great ideas that I wasn’t confident could be executed in a way that would lead to profitability. At the same time, the support from the neighborhood showed me that the broader idea of a neighborhood Italian American concept was viable.

Hungry for more? Explore Austin's Italian favorites at Appetito.

What connections do you see between the Jewish food traditions you grew up with and Italian American dining?

Definitely a family and community aspect. It’s not a secret that the two cultures have a lot of similarities. I come from a big family. All of our meals were big meals, and when we went out, we always needed a big table. I always remind people that there is technically no such thing as Jewish food. There is food made by Jewish people, but Judaism is a religion, and there are Jews all over the world. I met with an Ethiopian Jewish woman the other day. Clearly, her cuisine is different from what you’d expect from someone from Eastern Europe.

In the end, it all comes back to the neighborhood concept. Eating in public is one giant family meal to me. I just want our spot to be an easy and comfortable way to do that. The food is meant to be a part of that experience, and Italian American food fits perfectly.

A generously filled sandwich at Panciuto. Photo by Chad Wadsworth.

Which dish best captures the personality of Panciuto?

Spaghetti and meatballs. Perhaps it won't be the bestseller or the most culinarily distinct, but it’s always comforting to know you can order spaghetti and meatballs and leave nice and full.

You are located close to UT Austin. How are you keeping Panciuto affordable while still serving good portions and quality ingredients?

Affordability is a subjective term. I remind my team that eating out is a “want,” not a “need.” Like any other want, there are varying levels to what people are willing to pay. For me, keeping things simple allows us to keep not only the portions generous but the prices reasonable. Don’t get me wrong, we’re still approaching every dish with the singular consideration that it will be delicious, but where we can accomplish that in a more efficient manner, we will.

How does your background as a professional drummer influence the music, energy or rhythm of your restaurants?

First and foremost, let’s define “professional.” In my early 20s, I was playing in a working cover band. I spent several years playing “Brown Eyed Girl” and other bar songs while people drank and danced. To call me a professional would be insulting to the incredible folks who have dedicated their lives to music. However, I was paid for it (so essentially professional) and it left a huge impression on me. Mostly the gratification I gained from watching so many people have a great time because of something I was doing. It’s infectious. I remember driving home in silence and just smiling. Sure, my ears were ringing, but the visceral reaction from the energy in the room gave me one of the best feelings of calmness.

A restaurant with a great vibe and fun people are very similar. Jewboy Burgers isn’t just about burgers; it’s about hanging out with your friends and family and looking around at all the stuff on the walls and the different types of people eating there. For me, playing music and running a restaurant result in that same gratification.

What do you hope diners understand about Panciuto beyond the red sauce, checkered floors and playful name?

Approachability. Come as you are and come hungry. Not everything needs to be too deep. Somedays you just need a great meal in a cool spot with amazing people. Done.

Pepperoni focaccia pizza squares at Panciuto. Photo by Chad Wadsworth.

Which menu item do you predict will become the restaurant’s sleeper hit?

The focaccia pizza square. It was a late entry to the menu, but each time I serve it to someone, I can tell they weren’t ready for it. It’s not a granny slice, it’s not Detroit-style or Roman-style, it’s just a really fluffy and light bread with savory sauce and toppings that you eat so easily. We’re not a pizza place, so I don’t expect people to come in looking for that. But in the short time it’s been on the menu, I’ve received a ton of positive feedback.

What is one detail inside the restaurant that most guests might overlook but has a meaningful story behind it?

Oddly enough, the floor. We opened Umarell with the existing floor. I thought to myself it was an expense we could do without initially. I couldn’t stand looking at it (did not age well) and when we decided to rebrand, we committed to laying new tile. It’s cliche, I get it, but the black-and-white checkers just changed the whole vibe for me. It became warmer and brought so much character into the place.

Photography by Chad Wadsworth.

Pancuiuto | 4413 West Guadalupe Street, Austin, TX @panciuto.atx