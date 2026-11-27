The past few summers have been flavored with a hint of elderflower thanks to the popularity of the Hugo Spritz. But some imbibers crave something with a little more depth—and Ai Fiori’s Ai Fiori Spritz might just be the sip to fulfill that desire.

"The Ai Fiori Spritz is a combination of two of my favorite spritzes: Hugo Spritz and Second Serve,” says Jaime Rios, head bartender for Ai Fiori.

Rios craves more complexity in his drinks—and the Hugo Spritz is just a bit too sweet for him.

“I got the idea of mixing Amaro Montenegro and Fino Sherry from our Second Serve Spritz,” Rios says. “The Amaro provides a bittersweet, herbal complexity and the Sherry adds a dry, nutty character.”

The proportions matter greatly in this recipe, he says. His aim was for the Amaro and the Sherry to “season” the elderflower instead of compete with the flavor. As a result, the proportions of each are smaller.

“Finally, since Ai Fiori means ‘at the flowers’ I wanted to evoke a garden so I garnish with [a[ traditional orange slice as well as a sprig of thyme and an edible flower,” Rios says. “The aroma of the thyme also adds a nice peppery note to create a full sensory experience."

Rios and Ai Fiori shared the recipe for the Ai Fiori Spritz for readers that might like to try it at home, though it’s best enjoyed at the restaurant in New York City.

Ai Fiori Spritz

Ingredients:

1/2 oz. Amaro Montenegro

1/2 oz. Fino Sherry

1 oz. Elderflower Liquor

1 oz. club soda

4 oz. prosecco

1 orange slice

1 sprig of thyme

1 edible flower

Instructions

Combine 1/2 oz. Amaro Montenegro, 1/2 oz. Fino Sherry, 1 oz. Elderflower Liquor, 1 oz. club soda and 4 oz. prosecco in a Burgundy glass. Garnish with orange, thyme and a flower on top.