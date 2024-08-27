Skip to Content
Cocktails

Hugo Spritz: How to Make the TikTok-Viral Drink

This hit social media spritz differs from the usual red bitter version, using elderflower liqueur as its base.

11:00 AM EDT on August 27, 2024

Hugo Spritz

The Hugo Spritz.

The Hugo Spritz can without question be called one of the standout drinks of summer 2024.

The refreshing and delightful elderflower, mint, lime, and prosecco combination has warranted countless posts on TikTok and plenty of bars have started to list the cocktail and variations of it on menus. 

"The St-Germain Hugo Spritz gained momentum in America thanks to the post-pandemic travel surge to Europe, particularly Italy where the cocktail originated,” says Julian Arreola, St-Germain brand ambassador. “After travelers flooded social feeds with the cocktail and requested the Hugo Spritz at their favorite bars and restaurants, it sparked a boom.”

But what’s the origin story of the spritz that is as pretty as it is delicious?

The St-Germain team shared a bit about how the spritz was born with Appetito.

The drink has its roots in Northern Italy in Naturno, near the Italian-Austrian border. There, it was created by a bartender named Roland Gruber at San Zeno Bar, a cocktail bar in the South Tyrol region, as an alternative option to the Veneziano Spritz. 

The drink became popular first in neighboring countries such as Austria and Germany. 

The cocktail’s name is based around its characterizing ingredient, an elderflower syrup called “Hugo.” It has evolved over the last two-ish decades from an aperitif to a summer evening drink, according to St-Germain.

This rise in popularity really represents consumer desire for a lighter, brighter, fresher, sweeter spritz to become their new go-to for all drinking occasions."

St-Germain’s elderflower liqueur, which can act as a sweetener for the drink, has an alcohol by volume percentage of 20%. It works well with mint, lime and bubbly for a refreshing summer drink. 

Here's how to make it.

Hugo Spritz

Hugo Spritz

Recipe by St. Germain
Servings

1

servings
Prep time

5

minutes
Cooking time

0

minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 oz 1 1/2 ST-GERMAIN elderflower liqueur

  • 2 oz 2 MARTINI prosecco

  • 2 oz 2 Soda water

  • Mint sprig & Lime wedge for garnish

Directions

  • Add ice into a wine glass.
  • Pour St-Germain and add approximately eight mint leaves.
  • Top with Sparkling wine and soda water.
  • Stir the drink to combine all the ingredients.
  • Garnish with a mint sprig and lime wedge.

