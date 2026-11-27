Every December, the historic Baroque city of Catania, Sicily, transforms into a winter wonderland that blends classic holiday magic with Sicilian traditions. Framed by the dramatic backdrop of Mount Etna, the city’s UNESCO-listed historic center sparkles with festive light installations, joyfully illuminating the open-air celebration.

The festivities center on traditional wooden stalls spread across the city’s public spaces, including Piazza Università, Via Etnea, Via Minoriti and Via Montesano. The market showcases local artisans. You can browse stalls filled with handcrafted ceramics, jewelry, volcanic crafts, hand-blown glass, toys, scarves, hats, intricately detailed Nativity figures and much more. The market also highlights eco-friendly initiatives, featuring products made from organic and sustainable materials.

Traditional Sicilian puppets on display at the market. © Kevin Scanlon Handcrafted bags and accessories.

© Theresa St John

Malachite jewelry. © Kevin Scanlon

Miniatures on display at a market stall. © Kevin Scanlon

Handmade decorative pillow covers. ©Theresa St John.jpg Christmas tree ornaments. © Mary Charlebois

Beyond holiday shopping, the market is a paradise for food lovers. The air fills with the enticing aromas of Sicilian street foodsuch as arancini (fried rice balls), scacciata (stuffed flatbread), panelle (chickpea fritters), and cartocciate (savory stuffed pastries), alongside seasonal sweets like torrone (nougat) and buccellati (fig cookies).

Candy sold by weight. © Kevin Scanlon

Pistachio-stuffed dates. © Kevin Scanlon A shopper browses the candy stall. © Theresa St John

For holiday entertainment, the Catania hosts Christmas Town at the Le Ciminiere exhibition center. Recognized as the largest Christmas village in Southern Italy, this theme park enchants families with an ice-skating rink, holiday carousels, a Ferris wheel and a grand Santa Claus House. Complete with live musicals and a festive Christmas circus, it offers a delightful experience for everyone.

Staff wave from the entrance to Prestipino near the market. © Kevin Scanlon

Running from late November through the Epiphany on Jan. 6, Catania’s holiday season captures the warmth and hospitality of the Mediterranean.