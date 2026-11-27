Every December, the historic Baroque city of Catania, Sicily, transforms into a winter wonderland that blends classic holiday magic with Sicilian traditions. Framed by the dramatic backdrop of Mount Etna, the city’s UNESCO-listed historic center sparkles with festive light installations, joyfully illuminating the open-air celebration.
The festivities center on traditional wooden stalls spread across the city’s public spaces, including Piazza Università, Via Etnea, Via Minoriti and Via Montesano. The market showcases local artisans. You can browse stalls filled with handcrafted ceramics, jewelry, volcanic crafts, hand-blown glass, toys, scarves, hats, intricately detailed Nativity figures and much more. The market also highlights eco-friendly initiatives, featuring products made from organic and sustainable materials.
Beyond holiday shopping, the market is a paradise for food lovers. The air fills with the enticing aromas of Sicilian street foodsuch as arancini (fried rice balls), scacciata (stuffed flatbread), panelle (chickpea fritters), and cartocciate (savory stuffed pastries), alongside seasonal sweets like torrone (nougat) and buccellati (fig cookies).
For holiday entertainment, the Catania hosts Christmas Town at the Le Ciminiere exhibition center. Recognized as the largest Christmas village in Southern Italy, this theme park enchants families with an ice-skating rink, holiday carousels, a Ferris wheel and a grand Santa Claus House. Complete with live musicals and a festive Christmas circus, it offers a delightful experience for everyone.
Running from late November through the Epiphany on Jan. 6, Catania’s holiday season captures the warmth and hospitality of the Mediterranean.
Love discovering Italy one bite at a time? Subscribe to the free Appetito newsletter for the latest in food, travel, recipes, and Italian culture stories.