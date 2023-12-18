Recipes
Make This Fig Crostata for the Holidays
Our contributor shares her version of a family dessert recipe that is great for the holidays or anytime this winter.
Mionetto Announces New Alcohol-Removed Sparkling Wine
Get ready to create lower alcohol or non-alcoholic spritzes in the new year, as Mionetto has announced its new alcohol-removed sparkler.
What We Know About Stanley Tucci’s New Italy TV Show
The actor and TV host will return to his food travels in Italy with a new National Geographic series beginning next year.
Rocco DiSpirito Announces New Cookbook
Iconic Chef Rocco DiSpirito reveals the cover and concept of his forthcoming cookbook, Everyday Delicious.